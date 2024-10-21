Fife Firefighters tackle blaze in Glenrothes shopping centre car park Crews were called to the Kingdom Shopping Centre. By Ellidh Aitken October 21 2024, 7:02pm October 21 2024, 7:02pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze in Glenrothes shopping centre car park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5107222/firefighters-kingdom-shopping-centre-glenrothes/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters were called to the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Firefighters tackled a blaze outside a shopping centre in Glenrothes. Crews were called to the Kingdom Shopping Centre at around 6.25pm after reports of bushes on fire in the car park. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received “a number of calls” about the incident. Firefighters left the area shortly before 6.40pm. The fire took place in the shopping centre car park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A spokesperson said: “I can confirm attended at the Kingdom Shopping Centre. “We took a number of calls about bushes on fire. “We had one appliance there from Glenrothes and firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and dampen down any hot spots.” The Kingdom Shopping Centre was contacted for comment.
