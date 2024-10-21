Firefighters tackle blaze in Glenrothes shopping centre car park

Firefighters tackled a blaze outside a shopping centre in Glenrothes.

Crews were called to the Kingdom Shopping Centre at around 6.25pm after reports of bushes on fire in the car park.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received “a number of calls” about the incident.

Firefighters left the area shortly before 6.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm attended at the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

“We took a number of calls about bushes on fire.

“We had one appliance there from Glenrothes and firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and dampen down any hot spots.”

The Kingdom Shopping Centre was contacted for comment.