Burntisland family home is perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside

The five-bedroom Kinghorn Road house has views across the Firth of Forth.

By Ben MacDonald
Coastal Burntisland house for sale
The five-bedroom house over the looksFirth of Forth. Image: Amazing Results

A five-bedroom house on Burntisland’s coast, offering eye-catching views of the Firth of Forth, is up for sale.

The property, on Kinghorn Road, sits on the coastline, allowing views of both the sea and Edinburgh skyline.

It is also an ideal position to observe trains going to and from the capital along the adjacent railway line.

Four of the bedrooms are on the ground floor of the two-storey property.

Entering through the reception hall, two double bedrooms and a bathroom are at the front of the house.

A third bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom.

The fourth bedroom, at the back of the building, has been converted into a cinema room.

The room also features French doors to a private, south-facing garden.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room.

The hallway. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of the hallway. Image: Amazing Results
Cinema room. Image: Amazing Results
Different angle of cinema room. Image: Amazing Results
Utility room. Image: Amazing Results
Bedroom two. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of bedroom two. Image: Amazing Results
En-suite shower room. Image: Amazing Results
Bedroom three. Image Amazing Results
Different view of bedroom three. Image: Amazing Results
Bedroom four. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of bedroom four. Image: Amazing Results

Climbing the timber staircase to the first floor, you can look out the picture window, offering views of the coast.

More of a panoramic view can be admired in the open-plan living area.

The area comes with a sizable lounge, dining area and fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.

On the upper level is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom containing walk-in shower and a dressing room.

The first-floor landing. Image: Amazing Results
The open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Amazing Results
Lounge area. Image: Amazing Results
The kitchen. Image: Amazing Results
Dining area. Image: Amazing Results
Master bedroom. Image: Amazing Results
Dressing room. Image: Amazing Results
Master en-suite bathroom. Image: Amazing Results
Another view of the master en-suite bathroom. Image: Amazing Results
The property offers coastal living. Image: Amazing Results
The back garden. Image: Amazing Results
Space for parking. Image: Amazing Results
Overlooking the Firth of Forth. Image: Amazing Results

Parking is ample, with space for four vehicles ans a double garage.

The house has its own enclosed south-facing garden.

The property is being marketed by Amazing Results for offers over £349,950.

Elsewhere, a Limekilns house with sweeping views across the Forth has had £20,000 slashed from its price tag.

