Burntisland family home is perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside

A five-bedroom house on Burntisland’s coast, offering eye-catching views of the Firth of Forth, is up for sale.

The property, on Kinghorn Road, sits on the coastline, allowing views of both the sea and Edinburgh skyline.

It is also an ideal position to observe trains going to and from the capital along the adjacent railway line.

Four of the bedrooms are on the ground floor of the two-storey property.

Entering through the reception hall, two double bedrooms and a bathroom are at the front of the house.

A third bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom.

The fourth bedroom, at the back of the building, has been converted into a cinema room.

The room also features French doors to a private, south-facing garden.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room.

Climbing the timber staircase to the first floor, you can look out the picture window, offering views of the coast.

More of a panoramic view can be admired in the open-plan living area.

The area comes with a sizable lounge, dining area and fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.

On the upper level is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom containing walk-in shower and a dressing room.

Parking is ample, with space for four vehicles ans a double garage.

The house has its own enclosed south-facing garden.

The property is being marketed by Amazing Results for offers over £349,950.

