Fife house on Forth Coast with spectacular views has £20k slashed from asking price

The 4 bedroom home in the village of Limekilns is now on sale for £590,000.

By Jack McKeown
This house in Limekilns is now £20k cheaper. Image: Maloco.
This house in Limekilns is now £20k cheaper. Image: Maloco.

A house in Fife with sweeping views across the Forth has had £20,000 slashed from its price tag.

Number 35 Charles Way is in Limekilns, a scenic village on the Forth Coast that’s within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh.

The house sits near the waterfront. Image: Maloco.

The house sits on an elevated position and enjoys panoramic views over the Forth Estuary. The Pentland Hills, Blackness Castle, and the Campsie Fells are also visible from its windows.

There are terrific estuary views. Image: Maloco.

Limekilns Village Hall, tennis and sailing clubs, the Bruce Arms Hotel, and local cafes are all within walking distance. Meanwhile, the waterfront path is virtually on the doorstep.

A private driveway leads away from the road and expands into a parking area next to a double garage.

What’s it like inside?

The main living space is on the top floor of the three storey home to make the most of the spectacular outlook.

A living room with dining area has a bank of windows that frame the river views. Stretching almost 10 metres by 5.5 metres it is a huge room.

The living room is on the top floor. Image: Maloco.

A modern kitchen is open plan to a family room that is ideal for keeping an eye on the children while you’re cooking.

At first floor level there are three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom. The double garage is also on this level.

The kitchen opens to a family room. Image: Maloco.

The master bedroom has the ground floor completely to itself. Bigger than most living rooms, it’s the perfect place to relax and unwind. It has an en suite bathroom and a glazed door to the garden.

The master bedroom has a floor all to itself. Image: Maloco.

A conservatory provides a sunny spot to bring the outdoors in and has double doors to the garden.

The house has been fully upgraded by its current owners and is in move-in condition.

There is a conservatory and a sheltered garden. Image: Maloco.

Originally marketed at offers over £610,000, the house has recently had its price trimmed by £20,000.

 

35 Charles Way, Limekilns is on sale with ESPC for offers over £590,000.

 

