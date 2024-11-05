LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team – and answer could lie in formation

Dundee United have proved themselves adaptable and resilient by playing their way back into games this season.

But the Tangerines must find a way to start on the front foot, rather than playing catch-up.

And I think it could come down to Jim Goodwin finding a preferred formation – then sticking with it.

Speaking from experience, it doesn’t help players when they’re jumping between three (or five) and four at the back.

It’s really difficult to do that, so huge credit to the team for being able to respond to in-game changes the way they have, including against Hibs at the weekend.

For me though, that’s not ideal. And it’s not something you want to see happening too often.

Fans have questioned the formation – starting with three at the back – at Easter Road.

United struggled to get themselves up the pitch in the first half.

It was only after a half-time switch to 4-2-3-1 that things started to look better for the Tangerines.

And when I think back to times I’ve felt United looked most solid this season, it’s when they’ve had that four at the back.

For me, it’s far easier to defend as a unit of four.

There’s no room for confusion about who’s marking who. And there’s no room for anyone to hide.

And on the attacking side of the game, it can be really difficult to get yourselves up the park when you’ve got the “extra body in defence” that a three/five at the back gives you.

When I look at players like David Babunski, who I thought was being brought in as an attacking midfielder, dropping deeper, as he did at Easter Road, I can’t help but feel like United aren’t getting the best of him.

👨🏻‍🎨🖼️ 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐭 @DavidBabunski in full flow at Easter Road 🇲🇰 pic.twitter.com/DO30etn50N — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 4, 2024

His technical ability is second to none, having come through the ranks at Barcelona, and that was on display against Hibs.

But it wasn’t in the right area of the pitch.

I think the solution is for Jim Goodwin to stick to a four at the back, get a little bit of consistency in his formation and starting XI, and get players like Babunski – and Kristijan Trapanovski – on the pitch where they can do damage to the opposition.

From there, they should go and take games by the scruff of the neck.

United are grinding out results as things are. The players are proving week-in, week-out that they’re working for each other, that they have the mentality.

I’d now like to see them going into games believing they’re favourites – and starting accordingly.