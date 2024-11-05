LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team – and answer could lie in formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team – and answer could lie in formation

United fought back to claim a point away to Hibs after falling behind.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road.
Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have proved themselves adaptable and resilient by playing their way back into games this season.

But the Tangerines must find a way to start on the front foot, rather than playing catch-up.

And I think it could come down to Jim Goodwin finding a preferred formation – then sticking with it.

Speaking from experience, it doesn’t help players when they’re jumping between three (or five) and four at the back.

It’s really difficult to do that, so huge credit to the team for being able to respond to in-game changes the way they have, including against Hibs at the weekend.

For me though, that’s not ideal. And it’s not something you want to see happening too often.

The coolest man in the stadium, Sam Dalby fires home
Image: SNS

Fans have questioned the formation – starting with three at the back – at Easter Road.

United struggled to get themselves up the pitch in the first half.

It was only after a half-time switch to 4-2-3-1 that things started to look better for the Tangerines.

And when I think back to times I’ve felt United looked most solid this season, it’s when they’ve had that four at the back.

For me, it’s far easier to defend as a unit of four.

There’s no room for confusion about who’s marking who. And there’s no room for anyone to hide.

And on the attacking side of the game, it can be really difficult to get yourselves up the park when you’ve got the “extra body in defence” that a three/five at the back gives you.

When I look at players like David Babunski, who I thought was being brought in as an attacking midfielder, dropping deeper, as he did at Easter Road, I can’t help but feel like United aren’t getting the best of him.

His technical ability is second to none, having come through the ranks at Barcelona, and that was on display against Hibs.

But it wasn’t in the right area of the pitch.

I think the solution is for Jim Goodwin to stick to a four at the back, get a little bit of consistency in his formation and starting XI, and get players like Babunski – and Kristijan Trapanovski – on the pitch where they can do damage to the opposition.

From there, they should go and take games by the scruff of the neck.

United are grinding out results as things are. The players are proving week-in, week-out that they’re working for each other, that they have the mentality.

I’d now like to see them going into games believing they’re favourites – and starting accordingly.

