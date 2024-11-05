5-house ‘Gable Endie’ development behind Montrose hotel blocked over noise fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

5-house ‘Gable Endie’ development behind Montrose hotel blocked over noise fears

Angus Council said the proposal, for the rear of the Park Hotel in Montrose, breached both local and national planning policies.

By Graham Brown
The 'Gable End' design of the Park Hotel development in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture
The 'Gable End' design of the Park Hotel development in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture

Planning officials have rejected a bid to build five houses behind a popular Montrose hotel.

Angus Council refused the Park Hotel scheme after environmental health officials objected to the development.

They said the popular premises had failed to prove people living in the new homes wouldn’t be disturbed by early morning hotel deliveries and late-night functions.

The application site is at the rear of the hotel and accessed from Mill Street.

Montrose Park Hotel housing site.
Access to the site at the rear of the Park Hotel is from Mill Street. Image: Google

It is currently a run-down piece of ground with sheds and a garage which are surplus to requirements.

The proposal involved a row of new-build three or four-bedroom townhouses.

Historic inspiration for Park Hotel project

Planning agents Crawford Architecture said the two-storey design had been inspired by Montrose history.

“Town houses are a traditional element in the historic centre and Mid Links of Montrose,” the firm said.

“There is a lack of good quality, modern and sustainable town houses in Montrose town centre due to a lack of available land.

“This is an ideal situation for this type of development.

“The design has taken its inspiration from the nearby town centre where one of the predominant historical features is the ‘Gable Ends’ of Montrose.”

The site is not currently allocated for housing.

Following an official objection from the council’s environmental health department, the plan was rejected under delegated powers.

‘Agent of change’ principle

The refusal decision highlighted the ‘agent of change’ principle in determining the application.

It places responsibility for mitigating any detrimental impact of noise on neighbours with those carrying out new developments.

The council handling report stated: “The Park Hotel is a long-established facility and has a function suite.

“It is a wedding venue with a function space.

“The hotel advertises that it hosts tribute nights involving amplified sound within its function suite.”

But officials said the Park Hotel’s noise impact assessment failed to address their concerns.

They feared residents in the new homes would be disturbed by early morning hotel deliveries and late-night musical entertainment.

Montrose Park Hotel townhouses planning proposal.
The two-storey Montrose townhouses would face onto Mill Street. Image: Crawford Architecture

And a planned 2.4 metre boundary wall would not mitigate noise for first-floor bedrooms, the report added.

“A requirement for such a high boundary treatment surrounding a garden area is symptomatic of the unsuitability of the site for housing,” it said.

A development of around 20 flats was approved for the site in 1996.

But the council said that was not a material consideration.

“The development plan framework has been replaced in the intervening 28 years and the policy approach to housing close to noise generating uses has evolved,” officials added.

“The existence of an expired planning permission has no weight as a material consideration in the determination of the current application.”

The Park Hotel may now consider an appeal to the area’s planning review committee.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A90 near Tealing.
Man, 35, charged over £25k heroin haul on A90 north of Dundee
Plans have been submitted for a large children's play for at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan
Angus Planning Ahead: Brechin Castle Centre fort and 32,000-bird Lundie hen shed
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row
2
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
Third Angus crematorium blocked over road safety fears and lack of public transport
4
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Long-awaited Storm Babet report reveals £17m cost of reinstating flood-damaged Brechin council houses
4
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Emily Swankie, 7, with her glow wand at Kirriemuir Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as crowds enjoy fireworks fun in Kirriemuir
A new children's play fort will be an exciting addition to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children's play fort plans
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service
Enjoying the Edzell fun. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
27 cracking shots from family fun at Edzell fireworks

Conversation