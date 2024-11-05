Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years

A high risk predator who raped and sexually assaulted an underage girl in Dundee after abducting her was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Craig Brett, 51, prevented the girl from leaving a flat in the city and committed the attack on her after telling her she had to be “a good girl”.

During the ordeal the 15-year-old pleaded with him not to do it and cuddled a toy panda.

Brett threatened to harm the teenager and took mobile phones and a computer tablet from her to stop her seeking assistance.

He made the girl wear stiletto-heeled shoes and licked her feet during the abduction in July 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard forensic evidence of DNA and saliva corroborated her account of the licking.

Brett also shouted, swore and made sexual remarks towards the girl and threatened to kill members of her family and to harm her cat.

Judge Alison Stirling told him: ” You have been assessed as a high risk of sexual reoffending.”

She said: “You claim to have been under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and valium.”

The judge acknowledged he has significant physical and mental health issues but told him: “Custody is the only appropriate disposal, having regard to the serious nature of your offending.”

She ordered Brett should be kept under supervision in the community for a further three years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

On the sex offenders register indefinitely

Brett, who is currently in prison, had denied a series of offences at an earlier trial but was convicted or abduction and rape, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of an earlier sexual assault on the girl at a different location in Dundee when she was aged between nine and 11 when he molested her.

He admitted failing to appear for a previous court appearance scheduled to take place at the High Court in Stirling on January 22 this year.

Defence counsel Wendy Culross said: “He has clearly had some significant difficulties in his life.

“He accepts entirely the extremely serious position he is in.

“He recognises himself that when his mental health is poor he uses drugs and alcohol to assist with that.”

She said he continues to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Brett was told he will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely and the judge made a non-harassment order prohibiting from contacting the victim.

