Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years

Craig Brett abducted and sexually abused a girl more than 30 years younger than him.

By Dave Finlay
Craig Brett.
Craig Brett.

A high risk predator who raped and sexually assaulted an underage girl in Dundee after abducting her was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Craig Brett, 51, prevented the girl from leaving a flat in the city and committed the attack on her after telling her she had to be “a good girl”.

During the ordeal the 15-year-old pleaded with him not to do it and cuddled a toy panda.

Brett threatened to harm the teenager and took mobile phones and a computer tablet from her to stop her seeking assistance.

He made the girl wear stiletto-heeled shoes and licked her feet during the abduction in July 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard forensic evidence of DNA and saliva corroborated her account of the licking.

Brett also shouted, swore and made sexual remarks towards the girl and threatened to kill members of her family and to harm her cat.

Judge Alison Stirling told him: ” You have been assessed as a high risk of sexual reoffending.”

She said: “You claim to have been under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and valium.”

The judge acknowledged he has significant physical and mental health issues but told him: “Custody is the only appropriate disposal, having regard to the serious nature of your offending.”

She ordered Brett should be kept under supervision in the community for a further three years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

On the sex offenders register indefinitely

Brett, who is currently in prison, had denied a series of offences at an earlier trial but was convicted or abduction and rape, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of an earlier sexual assault on the girl at a different location in Dundee when she was aged between nine and 11 when he molested her.

He admitted failing to appear for a previous court appearance scheduled to take place at the High Court in Stirling on January 22 this year.

Defence counsel Wendy Culross said: “He has clearly had some significant difficulties in his life.

“He accepts entirely the extremely serious position he is in.

“He recognises himself that when his mental health is poor he uses drugs and alcohol to assist with that.”

She said he continues to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Brett was told he will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely and the judge made a non-harassment order prohibiting from contacting the victim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Tragic baby's father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack
Gurcharan Singh
Perth landlord who threatened to burn down tenants' home sentenced
Michael Mulrein
Fife cocaine dealer was driven by 'debts and fear'
Robbie Milne
Dundee police officer guilty of abusive behaviour but cleared of sexual assault charge
Dana Hendry
Drink driver banned for 'dangerous' U-turn into oncoming traffic on A9 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bail barfer and bouncy badness
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker made vile cancer slur about victim's sick dad
Steven Brown
Fife bricklayer created bank of secret intimate photos of his ex-partner
GV of Partheon, Greece
Child molester arrested in Greece and brought to Fife to be jailed