Dundee care home taken over after closure threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee care home taken over after closure threat

Benvie Care Home has a new operator.

By Chloe Burrell
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Benvie Care Home in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee care home has been taken over after it was threatened with closure.

Benvie Care Home has been bought by Renaissance Care.

A management team from the firm took over the running of the home in July and is now moving it fully into Benvie’s control.

It came after a scathing inspection report in June raised concerns about end-of-life care, giving the home just 72 hours to address some of its failings.

The Care Inspectorate warned it could move to shut Benvie Care Home down if changes were not made.

However, a later inspection found “significant improvements” had been made at the home, which was family-run at the time.

‘Potential is clear’ at Dundee care home

Renaissance Care operates 18 homes across Scotland, including Beech Manor in Blairgowrie, but this is its first home in Dundee.

Louise Barnett, managing director, said: “We are expanding our operations across Scotland to provide high-quality care for more residents, and are thrilled to welcome Benvie Care Home to the group.

“This strategic decision allows us to operate in Dundee for the first time and, having managed operations at the home in recent weeks, the potential for the home, and its people, is clear to see.

“We are delighted to be part of the home’s future and believe that our investment in the home and its people will help ensure residents and their loved ones continue to receive high-quality care.”

The Courier has taken a look at the latest care inspection reports including an injury risk at a Forfar home.

More from Dundee

Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Tragic baby's father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack
Norrie Bland outside the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Pensioner wins Dundee LEZ appeal after Wellgate signs complaint
Noel and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, in an empty stadium.
Oasis stage show coming to Dundee next year
Susan Carr on Abertay Street in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry woman gets traffic lights moved after 'nightmare' rows with drivers
James McAvoy near Tannadice for the filming of California Schemin'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Tannadice provides backdrop for James McAvoy's Dundee film shoot
Craig Brett.
Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years
The procession in 2023.
Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew's Day celebrations
The Yard in Dundee.
Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion
The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events
A clamped car in Dundee.
More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax

Conversation