Dundee care home taken over after closure threat

A Dundee care home has been taken over after it was threatened with closure.

Benvie Care Home has been bought by Renaissance Care.

A management team from the firm took over the running of the home in July and is now moving it fully into Benvie’s control.

It came after a scathing inspection report in June raised concerns about end-of-life care, giving the home just 72 hours to address some of its failings.

The Care Inspectorate warned it could move to shut Benvie Care Home down if changes were not made.

However, a later inspection found “significant improvements” had been made at the home, which was family-run at the time.

‘Potential is clear’ at Dundee care home

Renaissance Care operates 18 homes across Scotland, including Beech Manor in Blairgowrie, but this is its first home in Dundee.

Louise Barnett, managing director, said: “We are expanding our operations across Scotland to provide high-quality care for more residents, and are thrilled to welcome Benvie Care Home to the group.

“This strategic decision allows us to operate in Dundee for the first time and, having managed operations at the home in recent weeks, the potential for the home, and its people, is clear to see.

“We are delighted to be part of the home’s future and believe that our investment in the home and its people will help ensure residents and their loved ones continue to receive high-quality care.”

