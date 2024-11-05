Perthshire colt takes top honours at North of Fife Foal Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Perthshire colt takes top honours at North of Fife Foal Show

Muirton Successor has also been reserve colt foal at shows in Kilmarnock and Lanark this season.

By Amanda Stewart
The North of Fife Foal Show overall champion.
The North of Fife Foal Show overall champion. Image: Amanda Stewart

There were more than 35 entries for the North of Fife Foal Show, held at Howe Equestrian Centre near Ladybank.

The overall champion and foal champion titles went to Thomas Clark and Sons, of Abbey Farm, Madderty, Perthshire with their junior colt foal Muirton Successor.

The young horse was top pick for judge William Mitchell.

Successful season for Muirton Successor

Muirton Successor is sired by Muirton Sabre and out of Macfin Diamond Queen.

He has also been reserve colt foal at the shows in Kilmarnock and Lanark this season.

Collessie Princess was reserve overall and reserve foal champion for Ronnie Black and his family, from Fife.

Sired by Collessie Monarch and out of Collessie Kirsty, this senior filly won five first prizes this summer, as well as standing overall champion at Lanark Foal Show.

Forfar foal tops senior section

The senior section was won by Jim Greenhill, of Upper Tulloes, Forfar, with his three-year old filly Tulloes Allana. Shown by Jim’s daughter, Louise, this foal has also had a successful year, named champion at the Kirriemuir, Fettercairn and Teen Ranch shows.

She is out of Tulloes Lady Jane and sired by Arradoul Balvenie.

And she’s a full sister to 2022 Scottish World Clydesdale Show champion Tulloes Emily.

And another win for the Black family

Reserve senior champion was Collessie Aurora from Ronnie Black and his family.

The yearling filly is sired by Collessie Highlander and out of Roughlands Jasmine.

Earlier this year she stood overall champion at Fife Show.

Other North of Fife Foal Show winners

Edith Gunn from East Calder judged the driving, ridden and young handlers classes.

Woodhouse Hussar – driven by Tyla Brown – won the cart class for Annette and Ailsa Noble, of Penicuik.

Meanwhile, Lutterington Butterfly, owned by Harry Emmerson, of County Durham, took top spot in the ridden section. The six-year old mare, ridden by Natalie Leslie, is out of Coachmills Lady Helen and sired by Collessie New Approach.

Last month she competed at the Horse of the Year Show and was placed in the top 10.

Conversation