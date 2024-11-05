Perthshire colt takes top honours at North of Fife Foal Show

There were more than 35 entries for the North of Fife Foal Show, held at Howe Equestrian Centre near Ladybank.

The overall champion and foal champion titles went to Thomas Clark and Sons, of Abbey Farm, Madderty, Perthshire with their junior colt foal Muirton Successor.

The young horse was top pick for judge William Mitchell.

Successful season for Muirton Successor

Muirton Successor is sired by Muirton Sabre and out of Macfin Diamond Queen.

He has also been reserve colt foal at the shows in Kilmarnock and Lanark this season.

Collessie Princess was reserve overall and reserve foal champion for Ronnie Black and his family, from Fife.

Sired by Collessie Monarch and out of Collessie Kirsty, this senior filly won five first prizes this summer, as well as standing overall champion at Lanark Foal Show.

Forfar foal tops senior section

The senior section was won by Jim Greenhill, of Upper Tulloes, Forfar, with his three-year old filly Tulloes Allana. Shown by Jim’s daughter, Louise, this foal has also had a successful year, named champion at the Kirriemuir, Fettercairn and Teen Ranch shows.

She is out of Tulloes Lady Jane and sired by Arradoul Balvenie.

And she’s a full sister to 2022 Scottish World Clydesdale Show champion Tulloes Emily.

And another win for the Black family

Reserve senior champion was Collessie Aurora from Ronnie Black and his family.

The yearling filly is sired by Collessie Highlander and out of Roughlands Jasmine.

Earlier this year she stood overall champion at Fife Show.

Other North of Fife Foal Show winners

Edith Gunn from East Calder judged the driving, ridden and young handlers classes.

Woodhouse Hussar – driven by Tyla Brown – won the cart class for Annette and Ailsa Noble, of Penicuik.

Meanwhile, Lutterington Butterfly, owned by Harry Emmerson, of County Durham, took top spot in the ridden section. The six-year old mare, ridden by Natalie Leslie, is out of Coachmills Lady Helen and sired by Collessie New Approach.

Last month she competed at the Horse of the Year Show and was placed in the top 10.