Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection

A Dundee care home has staved off the threat of closure after inspectors found a series of urgent improvements had been made.

An inspection of Benvie Care Home in June led to a scathing report for the family-run facility.

Inspectors were so concerned about the end-of-life care on offer that they gave Benvie just 72 hours to rectify some of the most urgent failings.

The watchdog warned it could move to shut the home down if changes were not made.

Staff failed to deal with residents’ pain

Issues included staff failing to deal with residents’ pain, which had a “significant, detrimental impact on people’s wellbeing and quality of life”.

There were also occasions where residents were “not recognised as having a palliative condition”.

Four key areas at the home have now been rated as “adequate” – number three on a scale of 1-6.

The latest report – based on a follow-up inspection in August – said management and leadership at Benvie Care home had “improved”.

Inspectors find improvements at Benvie Care Home

The report also said there was now “effective clinical oversight of people’s needs”, meaning “people’s changing healthcare and wellbeing needs were being monitored and responded to”.

The Care Inspectorate further found palliative and end-of-life care was being planned and staff were “clear about their role and responsibilities”.

The watchdog has now written to operator Duncare Ltd, saying: “As there has been a significant improvement in the service, the Care Inspectorate has decided not to proceed to make a proposal to cancel the registration of the service.”

Duncare Ltd has been contacted for comment.

