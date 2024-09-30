Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-fire Dundee care home staves off closure threat after latest inspection

Inspectors found a series of urgent improvements have been made at Benvie Care Home.

By Neil Henderson
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.
Benvie Care Home in Dundee.

A Dundee care home has staved off the threat of closure after inspectors found a series of urgent improvements had been made.

An inspection of Benvie Care Home in June led to a scathing report for the family-run facility.

Inspectors were so concerned about the end-of-life care on offer that they gave Benvie just 72 hours to rectify some of the most urgent failings.

The watchdog warned it could move to shut the home down if changes were not made.

Staff failed to deal with residents’ pain

Issues included staff failing to deal with residents’ pain, which had a “significant, detrimental impact on people’s wellbeing and quality of life”.

There were also occasions where residents were “not recognised as having a palliative condition”.

Four key areas at the home have now been rated as “adequate” – number three on a scale of 1-6.

The latest report – based on a follow-up inspection in August – said management and leadership at Benvie Care home had “improved”.

Inspectors find improvements at Benvie Care Home

The report also said there was now “effective clinical oversight of people’s needs”, meaning “people’s changing healthcare and wellbeing needs were being monitored and responded to”.

The Care Inspectorate further found palliative and end-of-life care was being planned and staff were “clear about their role and responsibilities”.

The watchdog has now written to operator Duncare Ltd, saying: “As there has been a significant improvement in the service, the Care Inspectorate has decided not to proceed to make a proposal to cancel the registration of the service.”

Duncare Ltd has been contacted for comment.

The Courier has taken a look at the five top-rated Dundee care homes based on inspection reports.

