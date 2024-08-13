5 top-rated Dundee care homes revealed

The five top-rated care homes in Dundee have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 20 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in Dundee based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

1. Balcarres Care Home – 5.4

The Broughty Ferry home provides care for up to 35 people.

Operated by HC-One, Balcarres Care Home received a glowing review on its last inspection in December 2023 – receiving two “excellent” scores, the highest possible.

During the visit, inspectors noted: “Without exception, people were treated with compassion dignity and respect.”

Gillian Black, area director for HC-One Scotland, told The Courier: “We are delighted that Balcarres has been listed at the top of The Courier’s top five care homes in Dundee list based on the positive report and ratings provided by the Care Inspectorate.

“This is a testament to the hard work and kind care that every member of the Balcarres team puts in, day in, day out.

“The residents are always at the heart of everything we do and our colleagues are committed to achieving the best possible experiences for residents living with us.

“I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment to providing high-quality person-centred care, and I’m pleased that their dedication is being recognised in this way.

“This is a great reflection of what we do as we strive to be the kindest care home provider, and along the way to be the first choice to those we care for, their families, colleagues and commissioners, serving at the heart of each of our communities.”

2. Harestane Nursing Home – 5.2

Harestane Nursing Home on Harestane Road houses up to 66 older adults, two of which can be under the age of 50 with nursing needs.

According to the most recent care report, residents told inspectors the staff were all warm, kind and respectful.

One said: “The staff are all brilliant here, I can leave knowing my relative is well

cared for.”

Another family member told inspectors: “We visit every day and are always made to feel so welcome.

“The manager sorts out any issues straight away.”

Harestanes Nursing Home has received no complaints since 2022/2023.

3. Ballumbie Court Care Home – 5

Set across two floors, Ballumbie Court Care Home can care for a maximum of 58 people.

The home delivers specialist dementia care.

Despite inspectors finding “visibly dirty” areas during an inspection in 2023, Ballumbie Court scored “very good” across all five categories in the most recent inspection.

Published in May 2024, the report said: “Ballumbie Court had recently been redecorated, and some rooms were renovated and repurposed following audits to ensure the environment was in line with current good practice guidance for supporting people with dementia.

“People benefitted from a clean, comfortable home with plenty of space and natural lighting.

“Records showed that regular and routine maintenance checks were being carried out to ensure high standards of the premises.”

4. Orchar Nursing Home – 4.8

The privately owned Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, which enjoys spectacular views across the River Tay, cares for up to 40 residents.

During the most recent inspection, the Care Inspectorate found the home was making the most of its setting.

The watchdog said: “People were encouraged to get the most out of life and engage with the local community through trips out to local tea dances, church services, exercise classes, music therapy and walks along the beach or to the local shops.”

During the visit, one resident told inspectors: “I like going into the Ferry for a look

around the shops.”

Another said: “I love it when we go dancing, it’s such fun.”

Residents also told the inspectors they “really enjoyed the food” at the care home.

5. Pitkerro Care Centre – 4.6

Pitkerro Care Centre provides both residential and nursing care for up to 70 people.

It specialises in many forms of nursing with provision for people with dementia.

According to the last care report, the facility has a “homely” and “warm” atmosphere.

When inspectors visited the home in February, they graded it “very good” across three areas and “good” in two areas.

The report said: “We observed staff (interacting) with people in ways which were warm, encouraging and positive.

“Staff had time for meaningful interaction with people.

“People’s views and preferences were sought when planning and delivering care and support, this was done through the review process, residents’ meetings and also the Resident of the Day initiative.”