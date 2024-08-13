5 top-rated Dundee care homes revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

5 top-rated Dundee care homes revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing homes in the city.

Some of the best care homes in Dundee.
Some of the best care homes in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/Google Street View
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The five top-rated care homes in Dundee have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 20 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in Dundee based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

1. Balcarres Care Home – 5.4

Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alison Brown

The Broughty Ferry home provides care for up to 35 people.

Operated by HC-One, Balcarres Care Home received a glowing review on its last inspection in December 2023 – receiving two “excellent” scores, the highest possible.

During the visit, inspectors noted: “Without exception, people were treated with compassion dignity and respect.”

Gillian Black, area director for HC-One Scotland, told The Courier: “We are delighted that Balcarres has been listed at the top of The Courier’s top five care homes in Dundee list based on the positive report and ratings provided by the Care Inspectorate.

Gillian Black of Balcarres Care Home, Dundee
Gillian Black. Image: HC-One

“This is a testament to the hard work and kind care that every member of the Balcarres team puts in, day in, day out.

“The residents are always at the heart of everything we do and our colleagues are committed to achieving the best possible experiences for residents living with us.

“I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment to providing high-quality person-centred care, and I’m pleased that their dedication is being recognised in this way.

“This is a great reflection of what we do as we strive to be the kindest care home provider, and along the way to be the first choice to those we care for, their families, colleagues and commissioners, serving at the heart of each of our communities.”

2. Harestane Nursing Home – 5.2

Harestane Nursing Home.
Harestane Nursing Home. Image: Google Street View

Harestane Nursing Home on Harestane Road houses up to 66 older adults, two of which can be under the age of 50 with nursing needs.

According to the most recent care report, residents told inspectors the staff were all warm, kind and respectful.

One said: “The staff are all brilliant here, I can leave knowing my relative is well
cared for.”

Another family member told inspectors: “We visit every day and are always made to feel so welcome.

“The manager sorts out any issues straight away.”

Harestanes Nursing Home has received no complaints since 2022/2023.

3. Ballumbie Court Care Home – 5

Ballumbie Court Care Home.
Ballumbie Court Care Home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Set across two floors, Ballumbie Court Care Home can care for a maximum of 58 people.

The home delivers specialist dementia care.

Despite inspectors finding “visibly dirty” areas during an inspection in 2023, Ballumbie Court scored “very good” across all five categories in the most recent inspection.

Published in May 2024, the report said: “Ballumbie Court had recently been redecorated, and some rooms were renovated and repurposed following audits to ensure the environment was in line with current good practice guidance for supporting people with dementia.

“People benefitted from a clean, comfortable home with plenty of space and natural lighting.

“Records showed that regular and routine maintenance checks were being carried out to ensure high standards of the premises.”

4. Orchar Nursing Home – 4.8

Orchar Nursing Home.
Orchar Nursing Home. Image: Google Street View

The privately owned Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, which enjoys spectacular views across the River Tay, cares for up to 40 residents.

During the most recent inspection, the Care Inspectorate found the home was making the most of its setting.

The watchdog said: “People were encouraged to get the most out of life and engage with the local community through trips out to local tea dances, church services, exercise classes, music therapy and walks along the beach or to the local shops.”

During the visit, one resident told inspectors: “I like going into the Ferry for a look
around the shops.”

Another said: “I love it when we go dancing, it’s such fun.”

Residents also told the inspectors they “really enjoyed the food” at the care home.

5. Pitkerro Care Centre – 4.6

Pitkerro Care Centre.
Pitkerro Care Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Pitkerro Care Centre provides both residential and nursing care for up to 70 people.

It specialises in many forms of nursing with provision for people with dementia.

According to the last care report, the facility has a “homely” and “warm” atmosphere.

When inspectors visited the home in February, they graded it “very good” across three areas and “good” in two areas.

The report said: “We observed staff (interacting) with people in ways which were warm, encouraging and positive.

“Staff had time for meaningful interaction with people.

“People’s views and preferences were sought when planning and delivering care and support, this was done through the review process, residents’ meetings and also the Resident of the Day initiative.”

More from Dundee

Rebecca Tasker
Driver jailed for killing young Angus mum in A90 crash near Dundee
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights Dundee: Developer 'extremely disappointed' at council's refusal of extension plans
5
Ninewells Hospital
Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving…
The Northern Lights from Letham, near Cupar. Image: David Hamilton
Spectacular photos of Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
The Craigmill Skill Centre is based at Strathmartine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee disability centre to close with patients moved to Perth
Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn's dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader
15
Balerno Street in Douglas, Dundee.
Man, 43, injured after 'stabbing' at Dundee property
The army building on Bank Street, Dundee.
Disgust as hooded man breaks in at Dundee Army building
5
The assault happened near where Dens Road meets Laing Street. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 17, sexually assaulted in Dundee after being approached by three men
Bethany Clark in her new Honeydew Beauty Studios on Exchange Street, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
First look inside new 'Instagrammable' Dundee beauty studio

Conversation