Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital

A 37-year-old man is being reported to prosecutors after a Fife crash that left five people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A914 near Kettlebridge shortly after 6.30am on Sunday.

The road was shut for nearly six hours.

In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cupar Road, Kettlebridge.

“One man, aged 37, and four women, aged 20, 24, 37 and 40, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the crash.

“The road reopened at 12.25pm.

“The 37-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a driving offence.”