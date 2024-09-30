New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business

The management team of the business will take control, ensuring no disruption to customers.

By Rob McLaren
Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Dundee-based locksmiths Lock Shop & Security Services has changed hands as part of a succession plan.

The Strathmore Avenue shop has been operating in Dundee since 1984, providing locksmith, access control and home security services.

Mike and Therese Devlin acquired the business in 2000. It was a complementary business to their existing Scotland-wide operation Electro Guard Fire & Security.

The couple has passed control of their business to the existing management team.

This includes their son Steven and long-serving managers Dale McIntosh and Anthony Robb.

New Dundee locksmith owners

Mr and Mrs Devlin said ensuring a high quality service was essential in transferring ownership.

They said: “When we decided to step back from the day-to-day management of the Lock Shop business, continuity of service for our loyal customers was paramount.

How The Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee, looked in 2008. Image: Google Maps

“Steven, Dale and Anthony already know the business and its customers inside-out, so it has been a seamless transition.

“We know that, as a dedicated team, they’ll take Lock Shop on from strength to strength.”

Succession planning

Law firm Harper Macleod advised on the transaction. The firm’s M&A partner Paul Macdonald also advised on the sale of Electro Guard Fire & Security to the global security provider Scutum Group in 2022.

He said: “It’s been a privilege to work with Mike and Therese again on the next phase of their business succession planning.

“They were clear that one of the key priorities was to preserve the values and legacy of Lock Shop, which has built up a market-leading reputation in Dundee and Tayside, under the stewardship of the new management team.

Harper Macleod M&A partner Paul Macdonald advised on the sale of the Dundee locksmith. Image:Harper Macleod

“Our role is to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of our clients while securing the future of their businesses.

“The Lock Shop transaction is a prime example of how a carefully considered business succession plan can facilitate a smooth transfer of ownership without disrupting day-to-day operations.

“We wish Steven, Dale and Anthony the best of luck for the future.”

Tax planning and structuring advice was provided by EQ Accountants and Ross Strachan & Company assisted with certain property aspects.

