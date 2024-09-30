Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street

It has become the chain's first city centre shop in Scotland.

By Kieran Webster
The new Cotton Traders store in Perth.
The new Cotton Traders store on Perth High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Clothing chain Cotton Traders has opened on Perth High Street.

The store, which opened on Friday, has taken over the former Oliver Bonas unit, which closed in November 2022.

To mark the news, there will be a grand opening event on Saturday, with £50 vouchers hidden around the store.

The new store will create five new jobs for the local community.

It has become the chain’s first standalone city centre shop in Scotland.

Cotton Traders also has branches in Gretna, Edinburgh, Ayr, Dunfermline and Stirling.

However, the first of these is in an outlet village and the latter four are in Dobbies Garden Centres.

The store is open daily. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomosn

Bosses are confident the new store will encourage more people to use the High Street and experience other shops and services in the area.

The store is open 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Sundays.

Nick Hamblin, CEO at Cotton Traders, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors with a new standalone store on Perth High Street.

“We pride ourselves on producing high-quality clothing that is both affordable and timeless, and look forward to welcoming the local community to shop our latest collections.”

Cotton Traders opens in Perth

Cotton Traders was formed by former rugby teammates Fran Cotton and Steve Smith in 1987.

It grew as a brand and opened its first store at Cheshire Oaks, in the Wirral, in 1998.

Data from The Courier has found that there have been signs of improvement on Perth High Street, with vacancies falling.

You can keep up to date with all the changes in the city centre with our high street tracker.

More from Perth & Kinross

Gurcharan Singh
Raging Perth landlord told tenants 'I'll burn this house down'
A train arriving in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
List of key price changes as Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail fares rise by…
7
Dunkeld street scene with fountain in town square
Council set to take control of 20 Dunkeld houses in National Trust for Scotland…
Pitlochry town centre
Perthshire second home owners selling up after council tax doubles
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Ryan Nicoll
Drug-driver led police on high-speed chase through Perth city centre
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest 2024: All you need to know about Perthshire's magical light show
The M90 near Milnathort.
Overnight closures on the M90 northbound near Milnathort
Hayley Smith standing next to yellow painted cow sculpture outside Scone Palace
Pictures and prices from CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace
paul whitelaw Nigel Farage 22/5/19 - Nigel Farage On top of the campaign bus in Kent during the build up to the EU elections.
Perthshire Tory MSP's warning over votes for Nigel Farage's Reform in local by-elections
3

Conversation