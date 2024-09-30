Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street

Clothing chain Cotton Traders has opened on Perth High Street.

The store, which opened on Friday, has taken over the former Oliver Bonas unit, which closed in November 2022.

To mark the news, there will be a grand opening event on Saturday, with £50 vouchers hidden around the store.

The new store will create five new jobs for the local community.

It has become the chain’s first standalone city centre shop in Scotland.

Cotton Traders also has branches in Gretna, Edinburgh, Ayr, Dunfermline and Stirling.

However, the first of these is in an outlet village and the latter four are in Dobbies Garden Centres.

Bosses are confident the new store will encourage more people to use the High Street and experience other shops and services in the area.

The store is open 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Sundays.

Nick Hamblin, CEO at Cotton Traders, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors with a new standalone store on Perth High Street.

“We pride ourselves on producing high-quality clothing that is both affordable and timeless, and look forward to welcoming the local community to shop our latest collections.”

Cotton Traders was formed by former rugby teammates Fran Cotton and Steve Smith in 1987.

It grew as a brand and opened its first store at Cheshire Oaks, in the Wirral, in 1998.

Data from The Courier has found that there have been signs of improvement on Perth High Street, with vacancies falling.

