Chance to buy luxury Fife castle for £4 million

Brankstone Grange Castle is believed to date from around 1864.

By Chloe Burrell
Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
Brankstone Grange Castle is for sale. Image: Strutt and Parker

A luxury castle in Fife has been put up for sale with a near-£4 million price tag.

Brankstone Grange Castle in Bogside, near Blairhall, is thought to date from around 1864.

Situated just off the A907 in west Fife, the stone-built mansion – which has eight bedrooms and a tower – has been fully modernised.

The ground floor features a statement drawing room with a magnificent high ceiling.

There is a dining area with a new tartan carpet, as well as a brand-new kitchen complete with a walk-in pantry.

Drawing room at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The drawing room. Image: Strutt and Parker
Dining room at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The dining room has a new tartan carpet. Image: Strutt and Parker
Kitchen at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker
Library at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The library. Image: Strutt and Parker

A highlight of the castle is the library, featuring a marble-top bar.

There is also a boot room with access to the back garden.

The castle has a basement with a large office, a studio, a one-bedroom staff apartment, a utility room, a gunroom and a cloakroom.

On the first floor, there is a large main bedroom with a feature corner turret, fireplace and spacious en-suite bathroom.

Hallway at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The staircase. Image: Strutt and Parker
Main bedroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The main bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker
En-suite bathroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The en-suite bathroom next to the main bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parke
Bedroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker
Bedroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
There are eight bedrooms in total at the castle. Image: Strutt and Parker
Bathroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The family bathroom. Image: Strutt and Parker

Seven further bedrooms, together with a modern family shower room and a bathroom, are also located on this floor.

The property’s five remaining rooms and a shower room can be found on the upper two floors of the tower.

Outside, there is a C-listed gatehouse.

This building is currently uninhabitable but has been made weather-proof and there is an opportunity to refurbish it.

Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
Brankstone Grange Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker
Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The surrounding garden. Image: Strutt and Parker

There is also a stable block which needs refurbishment.

Previously, planning permission was granted to allow the property to be developed into a residential and leisure estate.

More recently, this permission was altered for the construction of 15 luxury chalets.

Brankstone Grange Castle is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £3.95m.

Meanwhile, the Cromlix Estate – next door to Andy Murray’s Dunblane hotel – has gone on the market in lots, costing up to £6.5m.

