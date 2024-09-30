Chance to buy luxury Fife castle for £4 million

A luxury castle in Fife has been put up for sale with a near-£4 million price tag.

Brankstone Grange Castle in Bogside, near Blairhall, is thought to date from around 1864.

Situated just off the A907 in west Fife, the stone-built mansion – which has eight bedrooms and a tower – has been fully modernised.

The ground floor features a statement drawing room with a magnificent high ceiling.

There is a dining area with a new tartan carpet, as well as a brand-new kitchen complete with a walk-in pantry.

A highlight of the castle is the library, featuring a marble-top bar.

There is also a boot room with access to the back garden.

The castle has a basement with a large office, a studio, a one-bedroom staff apartment, a utility room, a gunroom and a cloakroom.

On the first floor, there is a large main bedroom with a feature corner turret, fireplace and spacious en-suite bathroom.

Seven further bedrooms, together with a modern family shower room and a bathroom, are also located on this floor.

The property’s five remaining rooms and a shower room can be found on the upper two floors of the tower.

Outside, there is a C-listed gatehouse.

This building is currently uninhabitable but has been made weather-proof and there is an opportunity to refurbish it.

There is also a stable block which needs refurbishment.

Previously, planning permission was granted to allow the property to be developed into a residential and leisure estate.

More recently, this permission was altered for the construction of 15 luxury chalets.

Brankstone Grange Castle is being marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £3.95m.

