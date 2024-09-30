Another pizza takeaway planned for Dundee

Plans have been revealed for another pizza takeaway in Dundee.

The outlet could be set to take over two former shop units on Constitution Street in the Hilltown.

The buildings, which have been empty for several years, sit near the junction with Ogilvie’s Road.

A planning statement submitted by Jon Frullani Architect on behalf of applicant Surinder Singh Sidhu said: “The property will prepare and sell pizzas which are solely prepared using an electric pizza oven.

“No other appliances or types of cooking are required for the services of the property.

Constitution Street pizza takeaway would employ four workers

“The new pizza takeaway will employ two members of staff full-time and two

members part-time.”

It is proposed the main source of revenue for the business would come from delivery orders.

It comes after a raft of pizza takeaway plans emerged across Dundee.

Two New York-themed pizza outlets are set to open on Perth Road – NYPD and Slice N Eazy.

Meanwhile, three brothers are behind the new Pizza Farina takeaway on Dura Street.

A series of other fast-food takeaways are also in the pipeline in the city, including a fried chicken outlet on Perth Road called The Zesty Shack.