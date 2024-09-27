Cromlix Estate next to Andy Murray’s hotel for sale in lots of up to £6.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Cromlix Estate next to Andy Murray’s hotel for sale in lots of up to £6.5m

The estate is up for sale in three separate lots with different uses.

By Ellidh Aitken
Cromlix Lodge is included in one of the lots. Image: Savills
Cromlix Lodge is included in one of the lots. Image: Savills

An estate next door to Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane is up for sale in lots of up to £6.5 million.

Cromlix Estate encompasses 1,346 acres and is centred around Cromlix Lodge.

The home is set within gardens that feature a tennis court, picturesque loch and  boathouse.

The land on the estate is used for livestock farming, forestry and sport.

Cromlix Estate is for sale in three separate lots with different uses.

A view across Cromlix Estate. Image: Savills
There are several lochs included in one of the lots. Image: Savills
Some of the land is used for livestock. Image: Savills
A view of some of the land included in the estate. Image: Savills
The south-east view. Image: Savills

The first lot consists of Cromlix Lodge, a Victorian home dating back to the 1880s, and the surrounding Home Farm.

The property is sheltered by woodland on three sides, while to the south there are views across the entire estate and towards the woodlands beyond.

The gardens around the home feature lawns, a nearby loch with a patio for outdoor dining, a tennis court, boathouse and a sunhouse.

There are also two laundry cottages a short distance from the lodge, as well as two cottages: Poultry Cottage and Home Farm Cottage.

The land in this lot includes permanent pasture, rough grazing, woodland blocks and shelter belts, and four lochs, two of which are fished and stocked with diverse trout species.

Cromlix Lodge. Image: Savills
The rear of Cromlix Lodge. Image: Savills
The lodge garden. Image: Savills
The sunhouse. Image: Savills
Home Farm Cottage. Image: Savills
The laundry cottages. Image: Savills
Poultry Cottage. Image: Savills
The tennis court. Image: Savills
There is a boathouse. Image: Savills
Two of the lochs are used for trout fishing. Image: Savills
Cullings Loch. Image: Savills

Internally, Cromlix Lodge has accommodation over two storeys, with four reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the ground floor a porch leads to the entrance hall and a cloakroom.

The drawing room and formal dining room are accessed via the main hall and each have working fires.

There is also a snug which joins to a large dining kitchen that features an oil-fired AGA and a pantry.

The snug then leads to the rear hall where the boiler room and WC are located.

There is also a garden room on this floor which spans the width of the house and was added in 2016, complete with underfloor heating, a wood-burning stove and captivating garden views.

The first floor has four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, one of which Is accessible via a separate stair case linking to the principal bedroom on the floor above.

The principal bedroom and the home’s sixth bedroom are on the second floor, as well as a dressing room.

The first lot is up for sale for offers over £3,500,000.

The drawing room at Cromlix Lodge. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills
The garden room. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom within Cromlix Lodge. Image: Savills

The second lot, Muckle Hill, has the potential for large-scale afforestation.

Alternatively, the land could continue to be grazed by renewing the current license.

This lot is on the market for offers over £2.1m.

Muckle Hill. Image: Savills
Land that has woodland potential. Image: Savills

The third lot, Bracklin Hill, is around 237 acres in size.

The land, which neighbours Drummond Wood, currently supports livestock but could be used as woodland.

This lot is up for sale for offers over £900,000.

Bracklin Hill. Image: Savills
Another view of Bracklin Hill. Image: Savills
Bracklin Hill neighbours woodland. Image: Savills

The entire estate is on the market for offers over £6,500,000 from Savills.

It is neighboured by Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel, which was recently named the best in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

To mark 10 years of ownership under Andy and his wife Kim, The Courier listed 10 quirky facts about the hotel.

Conversation