Cromlix Estate next to Andy Murray’s hotel for sale in lots of up to £6.5m

An estate next door to Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane is up for sale in lots of up to £6.5 million.

Cromlix Estate encompasses 1,346 acres and is centred around Cromlix Lodge.

The home is set within gardens that feature a tennis court, picturesque loch and boathouse.

The land on the estate is used for livestock farming, forestry and sport.

Cromlix Estate is for sale in three separate lots with different uses.

The first lot consists of Cromlix Lodge, a Victorian home dating back to the 1880s, and the surrounding Home Farm.

The property is sheltered by woodland on three sides, while to the south there are views across the entire estate and towards the woodlands beyond.

The gardens around the home feature lawns, a nearby loch with a patio for outdoor dining, a tennis court, boathouse and a sunhouse.

There are also two laundry cottages a short distance from the lodge, as well as two cottages: Poultry Cottage and Home Farm Cottage.

The land in this lot includes permanent pasture, rough grazing, woodland blocks and shelter belts, and four lochs, two of which are fished and stocked with diverse trout species.

Internally, Cromlix Lodge has accommodation over two storeys, with four reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the ground floor a porch leads to the entrance hall and a cloakroom.

The drawing room and formal dining room are accessed via the main hall and each have working fires.

There is also a snug which joins to a large dining kitchen that features an oil-fired AGA and a pantry.

The snug then leads to the rear hall where the boiler room and WC are located.

There is also a garden room on this floor which spans the width of the house and was added in 2016, complete with underfloor heating, a wood-burning stove and captivating garden views.

The first floor has four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, one of which Is accessible via a separate stair case linking to the principal bedroom on the floor above.

The principal bedroom and the home’s sixth bedroom are on the second floor, as well as a dressing room.

The first lot is up for sale for offers over £3,500,000.

The second lot, Muckle Hill, has the potential for large-scale afforestation.

Alternatively, the land could continue to be grazed by renewing the current license.

This lot is on the market for offers over £2.1m.

The third lot, Bracklin Hill, is around 237 acres in size.

The land, which neighbours Drummond Wood, currently supports livestock but could be used as woodland.

This lot is up for sale for offers over £900,000.

The entire estate is on the market for offers over £6,500,000 from Savills.

It is neighboured by Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel, which was recently named the best in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

