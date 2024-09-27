Perthshire Tory MSP sounds warning over Reform votes in local by-elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Tory MSP sounds warning over Reform votes in local by-elections

Murdo Fraser spoke out after losing the Tory leadership race on Friday, and just hours after two by-election losses in Perth and Kinross

By Andy Philip
Nigel Farage is now an MP and his party is on course to win seats in Holyrood in 2026.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser said the rapid advance of Nigel Farage’s Reform party is the “first challenge”, after a double whammy loss in local byelections.

The long-serving MSP pin-pointed the scale of the challenge after he also suffered personal defeat in the Scottish Tory leadership contest to replace Douglas Ross.

It’s the latest in a series of alarm bells for the party.

In the July general election, Mr Ross effectively lost his Westminster challenge when more than 5,500 voters turned to Reform at the first time of asking.

Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser lost to Russell Findlay on Friday morning. Image: PA

Overnight, Conservatives lost to the Lib Dems in the Strathallan ward of Perth and Kinross where Reform picked up 194 votes on a low turnout.

And in Perth City North, Reform picked up 209 compared to the Tories on 296.

‘Great challenge’

Mr Fraser, speaking to The Courier after defeat to new party leader Russell Findlay, said: “This is the great challenge we have and we all need to unite behind him.

“The first challenge is understanding why we’re losing votes to Reform.

“I think we’ll get them back, not by chasing Nigel Farage’s agenda, but by looking at people who are disappointed with Conservatives, feel let down and that we haven’t delivered on promises.”

Russell Findlay is the new Scottish Conservative leader. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Looking at the disappointing byelection results, he added: “It reflects what we’ve seen right across Scotland where our vote share nationally has gone to down about 12%.

“You’d be surprised not to see some impact on our vote share locally.

“Compared to that, our vote has held up reasonably well locally and we did lead on first preferences in Strathallan.”

Lib Dems ended up winners there when voters’ second preference picks were transferred.

The SNP won in Perth, picking up their seat from Labour.

Mr Fraser said he always expected “party establishment choice” Mr Russell to win the leadership contest.

After the leadership result was announced in Edinburgh, Mr Russell said: “We are acutely conscious of their vote share in the general election and as leader it’s our job to reconnect with those people who feel frankly scunnered by a lot of politicians.”

