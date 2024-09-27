Perthshire Tory MSP sounds warning over Reform votes in local by-elections

Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser said the rapid advance of Nigel Farage’s Reform party is the “first challenge”, after a double whammy loss in local byelections.

The long-serving MSP pin-pointed the scale of the challenge after he also suffered personal defeat in the Scottish Tory leadership contest to replace Douglas Ross.

It’s the latest in a series of alarm bells for the party.

In the July general election, Mr Ross effectively lost his Westminster challenge when more than 5,500 voters turned to Reform at the first time of asking.

Overnight, Conservatives lost to the Lib Dems in the Strathallan ward of Perth and Kinross where Reform picked up 194 votes on a low turnout.

And in Perth City North, Reform picked up 209 compared to the Tories on 296.

‘Great challenge’

Mr Fraser, speaking to The Courier after defeat to new party leader Russell Findlay, said: “This is the great challenge we have and we all need to unite behind him.

“The first challenge is understanding why we’re losing votes to Reform.

“I think we’ll get them back, not by chasing Nigel Farage’s agenda, but by looking at people who are disappointed with Conservatives, feel let down and that we haven’t delivered on promises.”

Looking at the disappointing byelection results, he added: “It reflects what we’ve seen right across Scotland where our vote share nationally has gone to down about 12%.

“You’d be surprised not to see some impact on our vote share locally.

“Compared to that, our vote has held up reasonably well locally and we did lead on first preferences in Strathallan.”

Lib Dems ended up winners there when voters’ second preference picks were transferred.

The SNP won in Perth, picking up their seat from Labour.

Mr Fraser said he always expected “party establishment choice” Mr Russell to win the leadership contest.

After the leadership result was announced in Edinburgh, Mr Russell said: “We are acutely conscious of their vote share in the general election and as leader it’s our job to reconnect with those people who feel frankly scunnered by a lot of politicians.”