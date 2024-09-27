SNP and Lib Dems triumph in 2 Perth and Kinross Council by-elections

The Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats triumphed in two Perth and Kinross by-elections on Thursday.

SNP candidate Carol Mair was elected in the Perth City North ward, in a seat previously held by Labour.

And Alan Watt won in Strathallan, in a seat previously held by the Conservatives.

Retired NHS worker Carol Mair lived in Letham and Tulloch before moving to Methven, and says she is looking forward to being a voice for local people.

“I joined the SNP the day after the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 and I’ve been an active party member ever since,” she said.

Ms Mair’s election means all three seats in Perth City North are now held by SNP councillors.

She says national issues may have been a factor in Thursday’s switch from Labour.

“A lot of people were bringing up the winter fuel payment cut,” she said.

Local issues to fore in Lib Dem victory

In Strathallan, Mr Watt says local matters dominated the discussions on the doorsteps.

The father of three from Aberuthven is a long-time member of Auchterarder and District Community Council and his local in bloom group, among other organisations.

“People were bringing up the future of the library, public toilets, things like that,” he said.

“One lady told me a really heart-breaking story about what she’s been going through. I’ve got things I want to get started on straight away.”

Mr Watt’s Conservative opponent Amanda Runciman was in front with first preference votes. But he picked up more under the single transferable vote system, which allows voters to list their preferred candidates in order.

Fellow Lib Dem councillor Peter Barrett says locals were “scunnered” and had voted for change.

The results were as follows:

Perth City North result (first preference)

Sonia Davidson (Reform UK) – 209

Carol Mair (SNP) – 917

Tina Jane Ng-A-Mann (Lib Dem) – 95

Kirsten Nkwocha-Dyer (Labour) – 313

Aziz Rehman (Conservative) – 296

Robert Reid (Alba) – 133

Caitlin Ripley (Scottish Greens) – 87

Turnout: 22.7%

Strathallan result (first preference)

Ken McCracken (Labour) – 366

Amanda Runciman (Conservative) – 1,045

Catherine Scott (SNP) – 568

Nettie Sutherland (Scottish Greens) – 107

Ian Thomas (Reform UK) – 194

Alan Watt (Lib Dem) – 978

Turnout: 34%

Resignations sparked by-elections

The by-elections were called following the resignation of two councillors.

Crawford Reid quit as a Conservative councillor in the Strathallan ward in July.

The retired consultant anaesthetist was asked to return to his job at NHS Forth Valley at the end of 2023, and said the workload there meant he could not continue in both roles.

The ward’s two other councillors are Keith Allan (Conservative) and Steven Carr (SNP).

Brian Leishman stepped down in Perth City North in August.

The former Labour councillor was elected Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth at the general election.

Perth City North has another two SNP councillors, John Rebbeck and Ian Massie.

Perth and Kinross Council is run by an SNP administration.

It took 16 seats at the last election in 2022. The Conservatives won 14, the Liberal Democrats and independents won four each and Labour took two.

Thursday’s results give the SNP 17 councillors, the Conservatives 13, the Lib Dems five, independents four and Labour just one.