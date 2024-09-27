SNP and Lib Dems triumph in 2 Perth and Kinross Council by-elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

SNP and Lib Dems triumph in 2 Perth and Kinross Council by-elections

Residents voted for change in both the Perth City North and Strathallan wards

By Morag Lindsay
Alan Watt celebrating with group of supporters at Perth and Kinross election count
Lib Dem victor Alan Watt, third from left, and supporters celebrate his election to Perth and Kinross Council. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats triumphed in two Perth and Kinross by-elections on Thursday.

SNP candidate Carol Mair was elected in the Perth City North ward, in a seat previously held by Labour.

And Alan Watt won in Strathallan, in a seat previously held by the Conservatives.

Retired NHS worker Carol Mair lived in Letham and Tulloch before moving to Methven, and says she is looking forward to being a voice for local people.

“I joined the SNP the day after the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 and I’ve been an active party member ever since,” she said.

Carol Mair in group of SNP councillors and members of parliament
Carol Mair with members of her SNP cheer squad at the Perth and Kinross Council by-election count. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Mair’s election means all three seats in Perth City North are now held by SNP councillors.

She says national issues may have been a factor in Thursday’s switch from Labour.

“A lot of people were bringing up the winter fuel payment cut,” she said.

Local issues to fore in Lib Dem victory

In Strathallan, Mr Watt says local matters dominated the discussions on the doorsteps.

The father of three from Aberuthven is a long-time member of Auchterarder and District Community Council and his local in bloom group, among other organisations.

“People were bringing up the future of the library, public toilets, things like that,” he said.

“One lady told me a really heart-breaking story about what she’s been going through. I’ve got things I want to get started on straight away.”

Alan Watt smiling in yellow Lib Dem rosette
Strathallan’s new Lib Dem councillor Alan Watt. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Watt’s Conservative opponent Amanda Runciman was in front with first preference votes. But he picked up more under the single transferable vote system, which allows voters to list their preferred candidates in order.

Fellow Lib Dem councillor Peter Barrett says locals were “scunnered” and had voted for change.

The results were as follows:

Perth City North result (first preference)

Sonia Davidson (Reform UK) – 209

Carol Mair (SNP) – 917

Tina Jane Ng-A-Mann (Lib Dem) – 95

Kirsten Nkwocha-Dyer (Labour) – 313

Aziz Rehman (Conservative) – 296

Robert Reid (Alba) – 133

Caitlin Ripley (Scottish Greens) – 87

Turnout: 22.7%

Strathallan result (first preference)

Ken McCracken (Labour) – 366

Amanda Runciman (Conservative) – 1,045

Catherine Scott (SNP) – 568

Nettie Sutherland (Scottish Greens) – 107

Ian Thomas (Reform UK) – 194

Alan Watt (Lib Dem) – 978

Turnout: 34%

Resignations sparked by-elections

The by-elections were called following the resignation of two councillors.

Crawford Reid quit as a Conservative councillor in the Strathallan ward in July.

Crawford Reid in blue conservative rosette at election count
Crawford Reid resigned from Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The retired consultant anaesthetist was asked to return to his job at NHS Forth Valley at the end of 2023, and said the workload there meant he could not continue in both roles.

The ward’s two other councillors are Keith Allan (Conservative) and Steven Carr (SNP).

Brian Leishman stepped down in Perth City North in August.

The former Labour councillor was elected Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth at the general election.

Brian Leishman wearing red Labour rosette
Brian Leishman traded the Perth and Kinross Council chamber for Westminster. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Perth City North has another two SNP councillors, John Rebbeck and Ian Massie.

Perth and Kinross Council is run by an SNP administration.

It took 16 seats at the last election in 2022. The Conservatives won 14, the Liberal Democrats and independents won four each and Labour took two.

Thursday’s results give the SNP 17 councillors, the Conservatives 13, the Lib Dems five, independents four and Labour just one.

