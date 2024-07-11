Perth and Kinross Tory councillor quits ‘with immediate effect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross Tory councillor quits ‘with immediate effect’

Conservative Crawford Reid's sudden resignation will spark a by-election in the Strathallan ward

By Morag Lindsay
Crawford Reid in blue conservative rosette at election count
Crawford Reid has quit Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross voters are facing another election following the sudden resignation of a Conservative councillor.

Crawford Reid told Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen he was quitting on Wednesday.

The council’s Tory group say the resignation is to take immediate effect.

Mr Reid was one of two Conservatives representing the three-member Strathallan ward.

It covers areas such as Auchterarder, Aberuthven, Dunning, Blackford, Braco and Muthill.

Mr Reid was first elected as a councillor in 2017, after he retired from the NHS, and then again in 2022.

Crawford Reid smiling seated next to two other councillors at a meeting
Councillor Crawford Reid, centre, at a Perth and Kinross Council meeting in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

He returned part-time to the position of consultant anaesthetist at NHS Forth Valley at the end of 2023, and says the pressures of work mean he cannot continue in both roles.

In his resignation letter, he writes: “It has been my privilege to have served as Councillor for the Strathallan ward for just over seven years.

“As you are aware, however, I have recently been asked to return to work for NHS Forth Valley in my role as a Consultant Anaesthetist.

“Due to the pressures associated with this, it is apparent that I am unable to fulfill my
commitments as Councillor within Perth and Kinross Council to my satisfaction.

“For this reason, I tender my resignation as a Councillor to take immediate effect as of
today, Wednesday July 10.”

Auchterarder High Street
Auchterarder is the biggest town in the Strathallan ward. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Glen will now set a date for a by-election in the Strathallan Ward.

Crawford Reid ‘worked tirelessly’ for ward

Mr Reid campaigned on a number of issues locally, including opposition to plans for a new junction off the A9 at Shinafoot, near Auchterarder.

The Conservatives took 14 of the 40 seats at the last Perth and Kinross election, as the SNP overtook them to become the largest group.

Councillor John Duff, leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Group on Perth and Kinross Council, said Mr Reid had worked tirelessly for the people of the Strathallan ward and he wished him well in the NHS.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Crawford Reid’s departure will spark a by-election. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Like a number of his elected colleagues who also have other jobs, Crawford made every effort to continue in both roles,” he said.

“However, he feels that his return to the NHS as a Consultant Anaesthetist in Forth Valley prevents him from being able to allocate sufficient time to his duties as an elected member.

“I have accepted that request reluctantly and, consequently, he has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.”

During his time in office, Mr Reid served on council committees responsible for education, planning, licensing, health and social care and housing.

He was asked to return to NHS Forth Valley due to staffing shortages.

The Strathallan ward is also represented by Conservative councillor Keith Allan and the SNP’s Steven Carr.

