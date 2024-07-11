Perth and Kinross Tory councillor quits ‘with immediate effect’

Perth and Kinross voters are facing another election following the sudden resignation of a Conservative councillor.

Crawford Reid told Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen he was quitting on Wednesday.

The council’s Tory group say the resignation is to take immediate effect.

Mr Reid was one of two Conservatives representing the three-member Strathallan ward.

It covers areas such as Auchterarder, Aberuthven, Dunning, Blackford, Braco and Muthill.

Mr Reid was first elected as a councillor in 2017, after he retired from the NHS, and then again in 2022.

He returned part-time to the position of consultant anaesthetist at NHS Forth Valley at the end of 2023, and says the pressures of work mean he cannot continue in both roles.

In his resignation letter, he writes: “It has been my privilege to have served as Councillor for the Strathallan ward for just over seven years.

“As you are aware, however, I have recently been asked to return to work for NHS Forth Valley in my role as a Consultant Anaesthetist.

“Due to the pressures associated with this, it is apparent that I am unable to fulfill my

commitments as Councillor within Perth and Kinross Council to my satisfaction.

“For this reason, I tender my resignation as a Councillor to take immediate effect as of

today, Wednesday July 10.”

Mr Glen will now set a date for a by-election in the Strathallan Ward.

Crawford Reid ‘worked tirelessly’ for ward

Mr Reid campaigned on a number of issues locally, including opposition to plans for a new junction off the A9 at Shinafoot, near Auchterarder.

The Conservatives took 14 of the 40 seats at the last Perth and Kinross election, as the SNP overtook them to become the largest group.

Councillor John Duff, leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Group on Perth and Kinross Council, said Mr Reid had worked tirelessly for the people of the Strathallan ward and he wished him well in the NHS.

“Like a number of his elected colleagues who also have other jobs, Crawford made every effort to continue in both roles,” he said.

“However, he feels that his return to the NHS as a Consultant Anaesthetist in Forth Valley prevents him from being able to allocate sufficient time to his duties as an elected member.

“I have accepted that request reluctantly and, consequently, he has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.”

During his time in office, Mr Reid served on council committees responsible for education, planning, licensing, health and social care and housing.

He was asked to return to NHS Forth Valley due to staffing shortages.

The Strathallan ward is also represented by Conservative councillor Keith Allan and the SNP’s Steven Carr.