VIDEO: Moment beaver ‘waves’ to girl as she sits yards away at Perthshire beauty spot

A Perthshire mum has captured on video the moment a beaver “waved” to her daughter at a Perthshire beauty spot.

Laura Bell, 35, was walking with her daughter Casey near the golf course in Aberfeldy when the moment was captured.

They had gone out in the morning hoping to spot one after reports of beaver sightings in the area.

Aberfeldy mum says beaver moment is ‘something I’ll never forget’

After noticing a collection of sticks over the wobbly bridge, the pair attempted to entice the beavers with some calls.

Laura, from Aberfeldy, told The Courier: “We went over and put beaver calls on our phone to try and entice them out.

“It might have been a coincidence but five minutes later they turned up.

“We didn’t want to scare them but we were trying to contain ourselves with excitement.

“Casey managed to crawl closer to them, and one of them came right up to her.

“She said to the beaver ‘Hi, how are you? I won’t hurt you don’t worry – I’d like to be your friend. Do you have a name? My name is Casey’.

“After that, it waved – it’s something I’ll never forget.

“Casey loves her animals and we always try and get her out to experience new things.”

Perthshire girl recalls ‘amazing’ experience

Casey, eight, had never seen a beaver before and found the experience “amazing”.

She added: “It was amazing to see a beaver up so close.

“I’ve never seen one before – it was my first time.

“I just thought it would swim away, but it didn’t, it just stayed there.”

Laura posted a video of the feel-good experience on social media.

She added: “I was hesitant about posting it because some people don’t like the beavers.

“But it was such a cute moment that maybe people that don’t get out might appreciate seeing.”