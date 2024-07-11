VIDEO: Moment beaver ‘waves’ to girl as she sits yards away at Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Moment beaver ‘waves’ to girl as she sits yards away at Perthshire beauty spot

Laura Bell, from Aberfeldy, captured her daughter Casey's close encounter with the beaver.

By Kieran Webster

A Perthshire mum has captured on video the moment a beaver “waved” to her daughter at a Perthshire beauty spot.

Laura Bell, 35, was walking with her daughter Casey near the golf course in Aberfeldy when the moment was captured.

They had gone out in the morning hoping to spot one after reports of beaver sightings in the area.

Aberfeldy mum says beaver moment is ‘something I’ll never forget’

After noticing a collection of sticks over the wobbly bridge, the pair attempted to entice the beavers with some calls.

Laura, from Aberfeldy, told The Courier: “We went over and put beaver calls on our phone to try and entice them out.

“It might have been a coincidence but five minutes later they turned up.

“We didn’t want to scare them but we were trying to contain ourselves with excitement.

The beaver waving at Casey.
The beaver ‘waving’ at Casey. Image: Laura Bell
Laura Bell with her children Casey and Corey
Laura Bell with her children Casey and Corey. Image: Laura Bell

“Casey managed to crawl closer to them, and one of them came right up to her.

“She said to the beaver ‘Hi, how are you? I won’t hurt you don’t worry – I’d like to be your friend. Do you have a name? My name is Casey’.

“After that, it waved – it’s something I’ll never forget.

“Casey loves her animals and we always try and get her out to experience new things.”

Perthshire girl recalls ‘amazing’ experience

Casey, eight, had never seen a beaver before and found the experience “amazing”.

She added: “It was amazing to see a beaver up so close.

“I’ve never seen one before – it was my first time.

“I just thought it would swim away, but it didn’t, it just stayed there.”

Laura posted a video of the feel-good experience on social media.

She added: “I was hesitant about posting it because some people don’t like the beavers.

“But it was such a cute moment that maybe people that don’t get out might appreciate seeing.”

