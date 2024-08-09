Perth councillor steps down, prompting second by-election

Voters in Perth and Kinross are facing a second by-election after Labour councillor Brian Leishman stepped down.

The golf pro was elected MP for Alloa and Grangemouth at the general election.

It comes two years after Mr Leishman became a ward councillor for Perth City North.

He is the second Perth and Kinross councillor to resign in recent weeks.

Conservative Crawford Reid quit in the Strathallan ward after being asked to return to the NHS as a consultant anaesthetist.

By-elections will now be held to replace them.

Mr Leishman donated his July council earnings to Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

He said serving the Perth community had been the “most satisfying and fulfilling thing I’d ever done”.

Brian Leishman praise for political opponents

Mr Leishman campaigned on a number of issues during his time on the council, including the drive to bring an all-weather sports facility to Tulloch and the remodelling and renovation of Pullar Terrace.

He paid tribute to his fellow Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey for his help and advice, and to his “outstanding” ward colleagues SNP councillors John Rebbeck and Ian Massie.

Mr Leishman said: “After being elected, the first thing the three of us agreed on was that any political differences we had didn’t matter.

“All that mattered was that the three of us worked together for the good of Perth City North because that’s the way it should be.”

Perth and Kinross Council is run by an SNP administration, which took 16 seats at the last election in 2022.

The Conservatives won 14, the Liberal Democrats and independents won four each and Labour took two.