Perth councillor steps down, prompting second by-election

Labour councillor-turned-MP Brian Leishman says serving the people of Perth was the most fulfilling thing he's ever done

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Brian Leishman wearing red Labour rosette
Former Perth councillor Brian Leishman has been elected to Westminster. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Voters in Perth and Kinross are facing a second by-election after Labour councillor Brian Leishman stepped down.

The golf pro was elected MP for Alloa and Grangemouth at the general election.

It comes two years after Mr Leishman became a ward councillor for Perth City North.

He is the second Perth and Kinross councillor to resign in recent weeks.

Conservative Crawford Reid quit in the Strathallan ward after being asked to return to the NHS as a consultant anaesthetist.

By-elections will now be held to replace them.

Crawford Reid laughing during council meeting
Crawford Reid, centre, has also left Perth and Kinross Council. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Mr Leishman donated his July council earnings to Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

He said serving the Perth community had been the “most satisfying and fulfilling thing I’d ever done”.

Brian Leishman praise for political opponents

Mr Leishman campaigned on a number of issues during his time on the council, including the drive to bring an all-weather sports facility to Tulloch and the remodelling and renovation of Pullar Terrace.

He paid tribute to his fellow Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey for his help and advice, and to his “outstanding” ward colleagues SNP councillors John Rebbeck and Ian Massie.

Brian leishman and Alsdair Bailey on picket line
Brian Leishman, right, with fellow Labour councillor Alasdair Bailiey at a teachers’ pay protest. Image: Phil Hannah.

Mr Leishman said: “After being elected, the first thing the three of us agreed on was that any political differences we had didn’t matter.

“All that mattered was that the three of us worked together for the good of Perth City North because that’s the way it should be.”

Perth and Kinross Council is run by an SNP administration, which took 16 seats at the last election in 2022.

The Conservatives won 14, the Liberal Democrats and independents won four each and Labour took two.

Conversation