EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee to shake up Dundee by-election on home turf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee to shake up Dundee by-election on home turf

The socialist firebrand and Workers Party leader is throwing his weight behind an old Lochee pal at the upcoming vote.

By Justin Bowie
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.

George Galloway wants to stir up next week’s by-election in his Lochee home patch by throwing support behind an old pal from his youth.

The firebrand left-winger, now aged 70, thinks former pub and taxi firm owner John Reddy can profit from anger against the SNP and Labour locally next Thursday.

The two Lochee men knew each other in their younger years from the same socialist circles, but had not spoken in around 50 years.

Even though Mr Galloway left Dundee long ago, he hopes the city can spark an upswing of support for his Workers Party.

Victory next week is not likely, but Mr Galloway reckons the by-election will serve as a “baptismal contest” for his Holyrood ambitions in 2026.

Mr Galloway hopes his Workers Party can cause a huge upset. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Galloway said: “John’s definitely in the mix.

“We might do better than we once would have done, mainly because John is such a well-known figure in the area.

“He was well-known when I last saw him 50 years ago. A lot of people know him and respect him. I’m hoping he’ll get a local vote.

He added: “It will be interesting, because of my own Lochee connections.

“Maybe some people that like me will give him a local vote because of that.”

Mr Galloway said he “saw the light of the day for the first time” in the Dundee area when announcing Mr Reddy’s candidacy recently.

George Galloway.
Mr Galloway’s initial start in politics came in Dundee.

He has regularly spoken about growing up on Atholl Street, in what he calls “Tipperary”, in reference to the Irish population living there when he was young.

Mr Galloway said Labour has had a “disastrous start” in government, and claimed the SNP has “not been in such bad order for many decades”.

Could that boost support for outsider candidates such as Mr Reddy?

“Maybe people will think there’s a chance of trying something else,” he said.

Mr Galloway admitted it was a trip down memory lane speaking to his old friend.

“I remember him exactly as he was back then,” he said. “He was quite the mover and shaker.”

Lochee by-election candidate John Reddy.

Mr Reddy got to know Mr Galloway – who quickly became a senior Labour figure in Dundee – when he was involved in trade unions.

“He was always controversial,” he said. “He always had a cause in his life.

“You’ll get people saying they don’t like him, but it’s because he tells the truth. You either like him or don’t.”

Mr Galloway may be a figure of international renown who’s met Saddam Hussein and even starred on Celebrity Big Brother.

But his party’s Lochee candidate wants to keep his election fight rooted in local concerns, namely housing and crime.

Mr Galloway was hoping to join Mr Reddy on the campaign trail before the vote, but won’t be able to due to commitments abroad.

He says Dundee will be a key “target area” for the Workers Party in the 2026 Holyrood election where smaller parties can benefit from the proportional voting system.

Mr Galloway said he will definitely be in the city to campaign – especially because his mother still lives locally.

More from Politics

Andrew Marr criticised the number of Gaelic signs in Scotland. Image: PA.
TV veteran Andrew Marr accused of having 'Dundee-centred world view' in Gaelic row
32
A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Nearly 60 Brechin homes devastated by Storm Babet will never be fit to live…
4
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
SNP spooked in Dundee as Labour targets double by-election win
16
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon…
5
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of the White Paper in November 2013. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP should be begging for forgiveness over IndyRef
23
The Corah family from Nottingham enjoying a fish supper while on holiday in Anstruther in 2018. Dad Peter, Ethan (4), Sam (7) and mum Helen. But should they face a tourist tax? Image: DC Thomson
Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?
14
Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why I changed my mind on downgrade of Dundee and Fife neonatal…
2
SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.
Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation
4
photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?
29

Conversation