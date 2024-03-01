Dundee comeback king George Galloway proves he’s man with nine lives after Rochdale upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee comeback king George Galloway proves he’s man with nine lives after Rochdale upset

Here's how the firebrand politician from Lochee has twisted and turned from one cause to another on his way to this latest surprise comeback.

Dundee-born politician George Galloway
George Galloway will return after almost a decade on the political sidelines.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee’s George Galloway proved he’s the political come back king after a shock by-election win in Rochdale.

Nearly a decade since he left parliament, Lochee-born Mr Galloway beat the Conservatives and Labour to victory in the election, called after the death of incumbent Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd.

He secured a majority of 5,697 over the second place candidate, independent David Tully, with the Conservatives third, Liberal Democrats fourth and disowned Labour candidate Azhar Ali fifth.

Mr Galloway declared his win a “victory for Gaza”, with the Palestinian cause one he has supported since a visit to Beirut in 1977.

In a rousing victory speech, he said Labour and the Conservatives were “two cheeks of the same backside”, and told Sir Keir Starmer he would pay a high price for the role he had played in “enabling… the catastrophe currently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip”.

George Galloway gives a speech after his surprise win in Rochdale. Image: PA
His campaign had relentlessly targeted his old party, with leaflets featuring images of Mr Galloway in his trademark fedora and slogans such as “For Rochdale, For Gaza”.

One leaflet read: “This election is a straight choice between George who will fight for Palestine and the people of Rochdale and Keir Starmer, who will fight for Israel.

The result is likely to prompt an internal post-mortem by Labour, who were tipped to win the by-election.

But the party effectively stood down when their candidate was caught in a storm of antisemitism allegations over comments he made saying Israel was complicit in Hamas’ October attack which left 1,200 people dead.

Labour has apologised to voters in the constituency, saying Mr Galloway would use his election to stoke “fear and division”

George Galloway: Comeback king

Mr Galloway return to parliament is only the latest in the long list of come backs for the divisive politician, who started out his life on the production line at Michelin tyres before politics took over.

In a long career, Mr Galloway – who was once nicknamed “Gorgeous George” – has often been a controversial figure with his views coming under heavy criticism.

He has been branded an “apologist” for Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, telling him during a meeting in 1991: “Sir, I salute your courage, your strength, your indefatigability…”

George Galloway pretends to be a cat on Celebrity Big Brother. Image: Shutterstock.
Expelled from Labour in 2003, he went on to join the anti-war party Respect before coming to more mainstream attention as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

For many, the lasting image of Mr Galloway came during a bizarre moment on the programme when he pretended to be a cat, purring as he “licked” milk out of actress Rula Lenska’s hand.

He recovered from the incident, securing election to parliament in 2005 and again in 2012.

George Galloway and Jamie Blackett during the launch of the Alliance 4 Unity party’s manifesto for the Scottish Parliament election. Image: PA

After losing his seat in 2015, many political commentators assumed his long career in elected politics had come to an end.

In 2021, when his All For Unity party stood on the regional list for the Scottish Parliament, his party registered fewer than 1% of the votes cast.

An opponent of the SNP and Scottish independence, he surprised some by endorsing a vote for the Scottish Conservatives in constituencies.

George Galloway (back left) played for Charleston Primary School football team from 1966.

His victory in Rochdale marks a hattrick of victories over Labour for the Celtic fan, who has overturned significant the party’s majorities several times since he was expelled from the party.

Mr Galloway – who was born in 1954 and educated at Charleston Primary and Harris Academy – has long been a supporter of Palestine.

George Galloway in Dundee
George Galloway joined Labour aged 13. Image: William Wright

On his return from a 1977 visit to Beirut, Lebanon, he described making a pledge, “in the Tavern Bar in Dundee’s Hawkhill District, to devote the rest of my life to the Palestinian and Arab cause, whatever the consequences for my own political future”.

He was closely involved in Dundee’s twinning with Nablus in the Palestinian West Bank, and supported the council in its decision to fly the country’s flag over the City Chambers.

But his support for the occupied state has also seen him accused of straying into antisemitism in his criticism of Israel – a charge he has strongly denied.

His victory in Rochdale has caused concern, with Ellie Reeves, Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator, saying: “George Galloway is someone who stokes up division and fear. This isn’t how we would have wanted this by-election to play out.”

Dundee firebrand George Galloway will NOT stand in by-election despite £12k Crowdfunder

Speaking after the win, Mr Galloway defended the “from the river to the sea” call, which critics argue means the eradication of Israel.

A spokesperson for the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism said Mr Galloway has an “atrocious record”.

They added: “Given his historic inflammatory rhetoric and the current situation faced by the Jewish community in this country, we are extremely concerned by how he may use the platform of the House of Commons in the remaining months of this parliament.”

