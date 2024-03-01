Man, 32, charged with ‘behaving indecently’ at Dundee house

A 32-year-old man has been charged after allegedly “behaving indecently” at a house in Dundee.

Officers were called to a home on Haldave Avenue in Kirkton on Thursday afternoon after concerns were raised about a man’s actions

Locals saw two police vehicles arriving at the scene at around 2pm.

One resident told The Courier police returned later that afternoon in connection with the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man behaving indecently within premises on Haldane Avenue, Dundee on Thursday.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court at a later date.”