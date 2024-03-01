Dundee Man, 32, charged with ‘behaving indecently’ at Dundee house Police were called to Kirkton on Thursday. By James Simpson March 1 2024, 2:09pm March 1 2024, 2:09pm Share Man, 32, charged with ‘behaving indecently’ at Dundee house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4910301/man-32-charged-behaving-indecently/ Copy Link The incident happened on Haldane Avenue. Image: DC Thomson A 32-year-old man has been charged after allegedly “behaving indecently” at a house in Dundee. Officers were called to a home on Haldave Avenue in Kirkton on Thursday afternoon after concerns were raised about a man’s actions Locals saw two police vehicles arriving at the scene at around 2pm. One resident told The Courier police returned later that afternoon in connection with the investigation. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man behaving indecently within premises on Haldane Avenue, Dundee on Thursday. “A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court at a later date.”