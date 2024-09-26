Thursday court round-up — Drink-drive civil servant and justice delivered

An Angus student and pizza delivery driver faces losing his job and college place after refusing to provide a urine sample when police suspected him of drug driving.

Blair Gordon, 19, of Salmond’s Muir, near Arbroath, admitted failing to provide the sample at West Bell Street HQ on May 9 this year.

Officers had requested it after suspecting he drove while intoxicated on High Street, Bridge Street and Rossie Island Street in Montrose.

The first offender’s solicitor Keith Sym said a urine sample had been requested after Gordon explained his phobia of needles.

He said Gordon now faces losing his job working for Dominos and his place at Dundee and Angus College.

“It will have a fairly devastating impact on him,” he said.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown banned Gordon from driving for a year and fined him £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Jerry can assault

A DJ from Dundee has been jailed for nearly four years after admitting knocking out his ex-partner by smashing her head with a jerry can. Ronald Sinclair committed a series of violent crimes including another assault on the woman and her friend and brandishing a knife at police, who tasered him.

Drink-drive civil servant

Susan Lopez Perez, a civil servant from Dunblane, spent the weekend in police cells after being found behind the wheel while one and a half times the drink-drive limit.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard she was seen stumbling from her vehicle by an off-duty police officer at 8.10 pm on a Friday evening.

Solicitor Lewis Faulds, defending, said Lopez Perez had suffered a number of issues with her personal life, as well as dealing with a high-pressure job as a civil servant.

He said she had drunk alcohol earlier that day but believed, wrongly, she was fit to drive by the evening .

Lopez Perez, 47, admitted driving outside her home address on Young Road with excess alcohol (33mics/ 22).

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon Banned her from driving for 12 months and fined her £400.

Dog cut threat

Knuckleduster-wearing brute Irvine Fairgrieve threatened to cut a dog’s face as he held a blade after being refused a cigarette by a woman on her Glenrothes doorstep. He was jailed for 16 months.

Crash case

Dylan Philip, 27, was accused at Dundee Sheriff Court of causing a crash with a taxi on a busy Dundee road after being chased by police on Tuesday.

A woman passenger in the taxi, aged 76, was taken to hospital following the collision, which also involved a parked car.

Philip, of Balmuir Place, Dundee, appeared from custody and was released on bail with a 7pm until 7am curfew.

It is alleged he drove a Land Rover dangerously by failing to stop while being pursued by a police vehicle with its sirens and lights activated.

He allegedly failed to slow down at junctions and caused the vehicle to collide with another car which spun and hit a parked car.

He is said to have lost control and caused his vehicle to collide with a lamppost ,which was removed from the ground and resulted in live wires being exposed.

The dangerous driving allegedly occurred on Byron Street, Brantwood Avenue, Johnstone Avenue, Clepington Road, Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue.

Philip faces separate charges of failing to stop, failing to provide his details, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

It is alleged he failed to stop while being chased on foot and intended to pervert the course of justice by providing false information.

A case management hearing was fixed for next month

Hospital assault

A drunken hospital patient who kicked a nurse so hard she was knocked to the floor has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Kyle Taylor, 25, flew into a rage after regaining consciousness in Perth Royal Infirmary.

Prosecutor Stuart Duncan said: “At 7.05pm, staff were made aware the accused was lying unconscious in the hospital.

“He was taken to the resuscitation room and at some point later, he regained consciousness.

“He was described as being heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

The court heard nurses left the room after Taylor became agitated and started arguing with his brother.

“Staff had sufficient concerns about the accused to restrain him and prevent him from hurting himself or others,” Mr Duncan said.

As he was being held, Taylor lashed out with his legs and struck a female registered nurse in the chest.

“This caused her to fall backwards,” said Mr Duncan.

When later questioned by police, Taylor responded: “I didn’t mean to, but yes.”

Taylor, of Crieff, admitted assaulting the nurse by kicking her on the body on March 22 last year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said of his client’s alcohol intake: “He had been trying to blot out things that were going on in his life.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain accepted that the offence was out of character and ordered Taylor to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and placed him on supervision for a year.

Exhausted medic’s A90 crawl

A doctor who drove at just 16mph on the A90 between Dundee and Perth was shown mercy by a sheriff. Ayodeji Alabede was allowed to keep his licence despite telling a court he was driving carelessly because he was tired at the end of a 12-hour shift.

Street assault

A Forfar woman has been told to behave after carrying out a sustained street assault.

Heather Hughes appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to answer a warrant granted after she failed to appear at an earlier hearing.

The 35-year-old, of Forfar’s Glenclova Terrace, admitted assault on the town’s Strathmore Avenue by repeatedly punching her victim on the head and body, kneeing her on the body, kicking her on the head and body and grabbing and dragging her by the hair on August 9 this year.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said the pair had been on friendly terms until an allegation was made the complainer stole money from Hughes.

Mr Norrie explained his client is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“Perhaps that clouded her judgement,” he said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until March 27 for Hughes to be of good behaviour.

