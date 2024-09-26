Thursday court round-up — Drink-drive civil servant and justice delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Drink-drive civil servant and justice delivered

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
An Angus student and pizza delivery driver faces losing his job and college place after refusing to provide a urine sample when police suspected him of drug driving.

Blair Gordon, 19, of Salmond’s Muir, near Arbroath, admitted failing to provide the sample at West Bell Street HQ on May 9 this year.

Officers had requested it after suspecting he drove while intoxicated on High Street, Bridge Street and Rossie Island Street in Montrose.

The first offender’s solicitor Keith Sym said a urine sample had been requested after Gordon explained his phobia of needles.

He said Gordon now faces losing his job working for Dominos and his place at Dundee and Angus College.

“It will have a fairly devastating impact on him,” he said.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown banned Gordon from driving for a year and fined him £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Jerry can assault

A DJ from Dundee has been jailed for nearly four years after admitting knocking out his ex-partner by smashing her head with a jerry can. Ronald Sinclair committed a series of violent crimes including another assault on the woman and her friend and brandishing a knife at police, who tasered him.

Ronald Sinclair
Ronald Sinclair was jailed for almost four years. Image: Facebook.

Drink-drive civil servant

Susan Lopez Perez, a civil servant from Dunblane, spent the weekend in police cells after being found behind the wheel while one and a half times the drink-drive limit.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard she was seen stumbling from her vehicle by an off-duty police officer at 8.10 pm on a Friday evening.

Solicitor Lewis Faulds, defending, said Lopez Perez had suffered a number of issues with her personal life, as well as dealing with a high-pressure job as a civil servant.

He said she had drunk alcohol earlier that day but believed, wrongly, she was fit to drive by the evening .

Lopez Perez, 47, admitted driving outside her home address on Young Road with excess alcohol (33mics/ 22).

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon Banned her from driving for 12 months and fined her £400.

Dog cut threat

Knuckleduster-wearing brute Irvine Fairgrieve threatened to cut a dog’s face as he held a blade after being refused a cigarette by a woman on her Glenrothes doorstep. He was jailed for 16 months.

Irvine Fairgrieve
Irvine Fairgrieve. Image: Facebook

Crash case

Dylan Philip, 27, was accused at Dundee Sheriff Court of causing a crash with a taxi on a busy Dundee road after being chased by police on Tuesday.

A woman passenger in the taxi, aged 76, was taken to hospital following the collision, which also involved a parked car.

Philip, of Balmuir Place, Dundee, appeared from custody and was released on bail with a 7pm until 7am curfew.

It is alleged he drove a Land Rover dangerously by failing to stop while being pursued by a police vehicle with its sirens and lights activated.

Strathmore Avenue crash
Police at the scene on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

He allegedly failed to slow down at junctions and caused the vehicle to collide with another car which spun and hit a parked car.

He is said to have lost control and caused his vehicle to collide with a lamppost ,which was removed from the ground and resulted in live wires being exposed.

The dangerous driving allegedly occurred on Byron Street, Brantwood Avenue, Johnstone Avenue, Clepington Road, Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue.

Philip faces separate charges of failing to stop, failing to provide his details, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

It is alleged he failed to stop while being chased on foot and intended to pervert the course of justice by providing false information.

A case management hearing was fixed for next month

Hospital assault

A drunken hospital patient who kicked a nurse so hard she was knocked to the floor has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Kyle Taylor, 25, flew into a rage after regaining consciousness in Perth Royal Infirmary.

Prosecutor Stuart Duncan said: “At 7.05pm, staff were made aware the accused was lying unconscious in the hospital.

“He was taken to the resuscitation room and at some point later, he regained consciousness.

“He was described as being heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Kyle Taylor
Kyle Taylor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard nurses left the room after Taylor became agitated and started arguing with his brother.

“Staff had sufficient concerns about the accused to restrain him and prevent him from hurting himself or others,” Mr Duncan said.

As he was being held, Taylor lashed out with his legs and struck a female registered nurse in the chest.

“This caused her to fall backwards,” said Mr Duncan.

When later questioned by police, Taylor responded: “I didn’t mean to, but yes.”

Taylor, of Crieff, admitted assaulting the nurse by kicking her on the body on March 22 last year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said of his client’s alcohol intake: “He had been trying to blot out things that were going on in his life.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain accepted that the offence was out of character and ordered Taylor to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and placed him on supervision for a year.

Exhausted medic’s A90 crawl

A doctor who drove at just 16mph on the A90 between Dundee and Perth was shown mercy by a sheriff. Ayodeji Alabede was allowed to keep his licence despite telling a court he was driving carelessly because he was tired at the end of a 12-hour shift.

Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

Street assault

A Forfar woman has been told to behave after carrying out a sustained street assault.

Heather Hughes appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to answer a warrant granted after she failed to appear at an earlier hearing.

The 35-year-old, of Forfar’s Glenclova Terrace, admitted assault on the town’s Strathmore Avenue by repeatedly punching her victim on the head and body, kneeing her on the body, kicking her on the head and body and grabbing and dragging her by the hair on August 9 this year.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said the pair had been on friendly terms until an allegation was made the complainer stole money from Hughes.

Mr Norrie explained his client is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“Perhaps that clouded her judgement,” he said.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until March 27 for Hughes to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

