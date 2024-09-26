Dundee DJ jailed after battering partner with jerry can

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee DJ jailed after battering partner with jerry can

37-year-old Ronald Sinclair left his victim, who was protected by a court order following a previous assault, with a permanent scar on her forehead.

By Ross Gardiner
Ronald Sinclair
Ronald Sinclair was jailed for almost four years. Image: Facebook.

A DJ from Dundee has been jailed for nearly four years after admitting a catalogue of violence towards women, including knocking out his ex-partner by smashing her head with a jerry can.

Ronald Sinclair committed a series of violent crimes including another assault on the woman and her friend and brandishing a knife at police, who tasered him.

He was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced for offending between January 2021 and January 2024.

A sheriff labelled his offending as “abhorrent” and jailed him for 47 months.

Fuel can assault

Sinclair, 37, admitted assaulting his ex-partner to her injury and permanent disfigurement by striking her head with a jerry can on January 27 this year

A court order was already in place to protect her.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson explained the accused’s on-off partner had been at The Dolphin Bar in the afternoon but went to his Fintry Crescent home because she had left her purse.

He answered the door holding a green plastic fuel can, with which he struck the woman over the head at least twice, causing her to briefly lose consciousness.

She came to with blood trickling down her head.

Another woman in the property invited her inside to treat the wound and when police attended she made her way into the back garden.

Sinclair was there and she ran towards a neighbour shouting: “He split my head open with a jerry can,” and “he’s a woman batterer”.

At hospital, the woman received a CT scan and treatment for a 3cm cut on her forehead, which left a permanent scar.

Admissions

Unemployed DJ Sinclair also admitted that on November 26 last year, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in Dundee by shouting, swearing and seizing a woman by the body before throwing her to the ground.

He threatened to harm himself while in possession of a knife and started a small fire in the garden.

Due to the imminent period in jail, Sinclair was also re-sentenced for two other offences.

On New Years Day in 2021, he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on Finlarig Terrace, who had to taser him twice while he brandished a knife.

He also attacked his jerry can victim after entering her home uninvited when he seized her by the hair, pinned her to the ground and repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

When a friend tried to intervene, he punched her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

‘In America… you’d have been shot dead’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Before me are four separate matters – they demonstrate a course of conduct.

“You’re a man who is no stranger to the courts and who regrettably is no stranger to violence.”

The sheriff listed a selection of Sinclair’s previous convictions, including:

  • a domestic assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement carried out on bail in 2006;
  • an assault to severe injury in 2009, for which he was jailed for three years;
  • an assault to injury in 2011;
  • an assault involving a child in 2014;
  • domestic assaults to injury in 2015 and 2022.

Commenting on Sinclair brandishing a knife at police, the sheriff said: “Had it been in America, I suspect you’d have been shot dead.”

He went on: “It’s quite clear that you are a danger to yourself and a danger to the public. Custody is inevitable.”

Sentencing

Solicitor Theo Finlay acknowledged his client behaved “like a lunatic and a dangerous one” and said untreated ADHD is at the root of his offending.

Sinclair was jailed for 47 months in total – two years for the jerry can assault.

He was made subject to a five-year non-harassment order and will also be under social work supervision for a year after he is released.

The sentence was backdated to January 29 when he was first remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bum bite bid and £30k of coke
Rory Hunter
Stirling single punch attacker could be jailed if rings were used as knuckleduster
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee juror held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial
Ciaran Ramsay
Cocaine dealer snared after noisy Perth party
Kevin Nicol
Abuser reversed car at speed towards ex-girlfriend during his trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Jordan Watson
Tyre fitter stole 16 Ford Fiestas from across Tayside and Fife last year
Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges
Craig Brett.
Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat