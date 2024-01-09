Tuesday court round-up — XL Bully trial and DJ abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — XL Bully trial and DJ abuse

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Stobswell DJ subjected his former partner to a night of abuse.

Ronald Sinclair was chided by Sheriff Gregor Murray who told him to “take his hands out his pockets” as he was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard Sinclair, 38, put a knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself following an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

He admitted placing her in a state of fear and alarm after grabbing her by the body and throwing her on the floor, before waving the knife at her, on November 26 last year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “It is with considerable reluctance I will defer sentence for a further three months.

“I will call for more reports, which will confirm to me you have been engaging with social work and mental health professionals and that you have not offended again.

“If you do not comply with this I will have no alternative but to send you to jail.”

Sinclair, of Strathmore Street, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner toward his former partner at an address in Dundee on November 26 2023.

Animal neglect ban

A retired farmer has been banned from keeping animals after he admitted exposing pigs and cattle to unsanitary conditions at two tumbledown farms in Perthshire. Landowner Iain Grindlay, 79,  kept his livestock in horrific conditions near Aberfeldy, surrounded by dead animals, commercial waste and broken down vehicles.

Iain Grindlay
Iain Grindlay at Perth Sheriff Court. 

XL Bully trial

A Dundee man will stand trial next month, accused of allowing an XL Bully to attack and kill a Blairgowrie man’s pet dog.

Bryan Laird faces allegations that he was in charge of the animal when it apparently savaged a mix-breed Spanish terrier called Bonnie in Newhill Way on February 20 last year.

Laird, 31, is accused of permitting the XL Bully to seize Bonnie by the body with its mouth, compress her body and refuse to release her.

Prosecutors claim as a result, Bonnie died from her injuries.

Laird, of Lansdowne Square, did not appear at Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court when his case called but his solicitor confirmed a not guilty plea.

A trial was set for March 5, with an intermediate hearing in February.

Knife killer

A woman has admitted stabbing to death her care worker in Stirling. Kellyanne McNaughton killed Michele Rutherford last March 7 after failed attempts to get the 33-year-old psychiatric help. She pled guilty to culpable homicide on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Kellyanne McNaughton
Kellyanne McNaughton admitted killing her care worker. Image: Police Scotland.

Four appear after ‘£2.25 million seizure’

Four men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with running cannabis farms in Dundee.

Xaulino Mataj, 31, and Vilson Bilo, 29, appeared from custody in private.

They were charged with both producing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug at a property in Lorne Street on January 8.

On a separate petition, Adiol Hila, 36, and Indrit Saraci, 26, appeared in private from custody.

It is alleged they produced cannabis and had been concerned in its supply at a flat in the city’s Ash Street, also on January 8.

All four men were listed as being of no fixed abode and required the services of an Albanian translator in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

None of the men tendered any plea and each was remanded in custody by Sheriff John MacRitchie.

Death row appeal fails

James Murdoch, 66, from Braco has failed in a legal bid to stop the destruction of his “dangerous” American bulldog, which attacked pets in two unprovoked attacks. Storm had already been served with a dog control notice in January 2022 when it attacked a second animal, closing its jaws around its head and injuring its owner.

James Murdoch
James Murdoch’s appeal failed.

Locked up

A repeat domestic abuser unsuccessfully pled with a sheriff not to be sent to prison after failing to attend social work appointments.

William Torrance, 22, begged Sheriff Gregor Murray not to be jailed but the judge said he had been left with no option because the accused “could not be trusted”.

The Anstruther man is awaiting sentencing for a number of convictions, all involving the abuse of his ex-partner and failing to appear for court dates.

He also breach undertaking conditions imposed by police ordering him not to contact his former-partner.

In January last year, at an address in St Monans, Torrance repeatedly shouted and swore at his ex-girlfriend, before seizing her by the body and dragging her into a house.

After being given an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on February 16, he failed to do so.

On May 12, he contacted his ex-partner, despite his undertaking conditions instructing him not to do so.

On September 18 last year, he assaulted her by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, then sitting on her, while on two bail orders.

Torrance was ordered to attend two social work appointments to help inform sentencing, which he failed to do.

He claimed to have shown up to the appointment a day later than scheduled, although there was no record recorded by social workers.

Remanding Torrance, of Cunzie Street, Anstruther, Sheriff Murray deferred sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court to January 31.

