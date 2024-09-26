Lewis Vaughan to meet with specialist as Raith Rovers fear injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan to meet with specialist as Raith Rovers fear injury news

The striker damaged his hamstring in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies.
Raith's Lewis Vaughan clutches his left leg after injuring his hamstring against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are awaiting a further consultation with a specialist as they brace themselves for bad news on Lewis Vaughan’s injury.

The fans’ favourite has undergone a scan on the hamstring he hurt in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies.

The 28-year-old had to be replaced after just 17 minutes and was visibly in pain as he limped off and straight down the Stark’s Park tunnel.

Early indications are that there is damage to the muscle on his left leg that will signal a spell on the sidelines for last season’s 19-goal top scorer.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan (centre) receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, the player and club medical staff require more information from a consultant to determine how to proceed with the injury and the length of recovery time.

Torn hamstrings can generally result in anything from four to six weeks on the sidelines to up to four months if surgery is required.

Vaughan has suffered an injury-affected start to the season, after sustaining a groin issue on his return from the summer lay-off, and his career has previously been blighted by four serious knee problems.

Meanwhile, Neill Collins reckons Finlay Pollock has already displayed exactly why Raith Rovers were so keen to sign him.

The on-loan Hearts winger marked his debut with a goal in the draw with Hamilton Accies.

‘He was excellent’

The 20-year-old sprang off the bench early because of the injury to Vaughan and made an instant impact.

Playing wide on the left, the Scotland U/19 cap timed his arrival into the box perfectly to latch onto a Dylan Easton through ball just 19 minutes after his introduction to put Rovers 2-1 ahead.

With his energy, speed and attacking intent, there were further indications in an encouraging performance of what the youngster can add to Raith.

“Finlay came on and showed why we brought him to the club,” said Collins. “I thought he was excellent.

“I felt, definitely after Dunfermline, that we lacked pace. Being down to ten men in that game highlighted that even more.

Finlay Pollock tussles for the ball during his debut for Raith Rovers.
On-loan Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock impressed on his debut for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“But I thought he showed his ability to go one V one will cause problems. He got a goal and created a few chances as well.

“I’m pleased for him and I’m sure the boys can see why he’s here.

“But it’s about the collective. They helped Finlay and having Lewis Stevenson behind him was excellent.

“It’s great support to have that experience behind him.”

Conversation