Lewis Vaughan to meet with specialist as Raith Rovers fear injury news

Raith Rovers are awaiting a further consultation with a specialist as they brace themselves for bad news on Lewis Vaughan’s injury.

The fans’ favourite has undergone a scan on the hamstring he hurt in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies.

The 28-year-old had to be replaced after just 17 minutes and was visibly in pain as he limped off and straight down the Stark’s Park tunnel.

Early indications are that there is damage to the muscle on his left leg that will signal a spell on the sidelines for last season’s 19-goal top scorer.

However, the player and club medical staff require more information from a consultant to determine how to proceed with the injury and the length of recovery time.

Torn hamstrings can generally result in anything from four to six weeks on the sidelines to up to four months if surgery is required.

Vaughan has suffered an injury-affected start to the season, after sustaining a groin issue on his return from the summer lay-off, and his career has previously been blighted by four serious knee problems.

Meanwhile, Neill Collins reckons Finlay Pollock has already displayed exactly why Raith Rovers were so keen to sign him.

The on-loan Hearts winger marked his debut with a goal in the draw with Hamilton Accies.

‘He was excellent’

The 20-year-old sprang off the bench early because of the injury to Vaughan and made an instant impact.

Playing wide on the left, the Scotland U/19 cap timed his arrival into the box perfectly to latch onto a Dylan Easton through ball just 19 minutes after his introduction to put Rovers 2-1 ahead.

With his energy, speed and attacking intent, there were further indications in an encouraging performance of what the youngster can add to Raith.

“Finlay came on and showed why we brought him to the club,” said Collins. “I thought he was excellent.

“I felt, definitely after Dunfermline, that we lacked pace. Being down to ten men in that game highlighted that even more.

“But I thought he showed his ability to go one V one will cause problems. He got a goal and created a few chances as well.

“I’m pleased for him and I’m sure the boys can see why he’s here.

“But it’s about the collective. They helped Finlay and having Lewis Stevenson behind him was excellent.

“It’s great support to have that experience behind him.”