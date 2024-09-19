Neill Collins ‘delighted’ as Raith Rovers snap up Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock on loan

Raith Rovers have boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock.

The 20-year-old has penned a season-long agreement at Stark’s Park to become the first signing of Neill Collins’ managerial reign.

The forward-thinking midfielder has made eight first-team appearances for the Jambos so far and is highly rated at Tynecastle.

Having made his debut aged just 16 against Inverness Caley Thistle in 2021, his next game was against Raith in a 4-0 win for Hearts in Kirkcaldy.

Pollock has since been farmed out to East Fife on loan three seasons ago and has been capped by Scotland at U/19 level.

Raith boss Collins said: “We are delighted to bring Finlay to the club on loan from Hearts.

“He has a great pedigree having been a key player for Scotland U/19s previously.

Attributes

“Finlay is now ready to make an impact at first-team level with his speed and ability to take players on one V one.

“We feel Finlay brings attributes that will complement the other strengths we have in our attack.”

Raith have so far failed to score a single goal from open play in the Championship this season.

Their sole strike in the league came from a Dylan Easton penalty in the 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle last month.

They did manage two in Collins’ debut match in charge, in the 3-2 defeat to Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but drew a blank again in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline last Friday.

Pollock commented: “I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a forward thinking player that likes to be direct and will be looking to create as many goal-scoring chances as possible.”

Pollock could now make his debut at home to Hamilton Accies on Saturday, with the return to fitness of Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan further boosting Collins’ attacking options.