Neill Collins ‘delighted’ as Raith Rovers snap up Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins ‘delighted’ as Raith Rovers snap up Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock on loan

The 20-year-old will spend the season at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Finlay Pollock holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Raith Rovers have signed Finlay Pollock on loan from Hearts. Image: RRFC.

Raith Rovers have boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of Hearts youngster Finlay Pollock.

The 20-year-old has penned a season-long agreement at Stark’s Park to become the first signing of Neill Collins’ managerial reign.

The forward-thinking midfielder has made eight first-team appearances for the Jambos so far and is highly rated at Tynecastle.

Finlay Pollock at Stark's Park.
Finlay Pollock has been backed to strengthen Raith Rovers’ attacking options. Image: RRFC.

Having made his debut aged just 16 against Inverness Caley Thistle in 2021, his next game was against Raith in a 4-0 win for Hearts in Kirkcaldy.

Pollock has since been farmed out to East Fife on loan three seasons ago and has been capped by Scotland at U/19 level.

Raith boss Collins said: “We are delighted to bring Finlay to the club on loan from Hearts.

“He has a great pedigree having been a key player for Scotland U/19s previously.

Attributes

“Finlay is now ready to make an impact at first-team level with his speed and ability to take players on one V one.

“We feel Finlay brings attributes that will complement the other strengths we have in our attack.”

Raith have so far failed to score a single goal from open play in the Championship this season.

Their sole strike in the league came from a Dylan Easton penalty in the 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle last month.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

They did manage two in Collins’ debut match in charge, in the 3-2 defeat to Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but drew a blank again in the Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline last Friday.

Pollock commented: “I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a forward thinking player that likes to be direct and will be looking to create as many goal-scoring chances as possible.”

Pollock could now make his debut at home to Hamilton Accies on Saturday, with the return to fitness of Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan further boosting Collins’ attacking options.

More from Football

Tommy Fogarty and Sam Young clap the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans.
James McPake convinced Dunfermline duo will relish battle with 'best striker' Brian Graham
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
Andy Kirk reacts to Craig Levein's St Johnstone sacking
John Brown during his time as Dundee manager.
Ex-Dundee boss John Brown lifts lid on Rab Douglas feud
3
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals cancer diagnosis
Heartsbreak for Hamish French as his early goal, picture, is ruled out in the 1991 Scottish Cup final
5 Dundee United vs Motherwell cup classics ahead of Fir Park showdown
Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United at Ibrox on December 18, 2021. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson relives moment he was KO’d by bouncer on Dundee United…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Antonio Portales: It would be a dream to win a trophy with Dundee
Jim Goodwin has assured Kai Fotheringham that his chance is likely to come
Kai Fotheringham gets Jim Goodwin advice after double Dundee United squad omission
Dunfermline Athletic FC trialist Dapo Mebude in action for Scotland U/21s.
James McPake gives Dapo Mebude update with ex-Rangers striker set for Dunfermline trial match
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Sam Stanton injury and recovery timeframe detailed as Neill Collins talks Raith Rovers comebacks

Conversation