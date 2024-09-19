James McPake convinced Dunfermline duo will relish battle with ‘best striker’ Brian Graham

James McPake has backed his young Dunfermline defenders to relish their battle with the Championship’s ‘best striker’ this weekend.

The Pars are looking to build momentum after last Friday’s Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.

However, McPake is fully aware they will be up against it when they travel to Firhill to face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

In particular, he has singled out veteran marksman Brian Graham as the man who could be the difference between the sides.

But he is convinced his central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Tommy Fogarty and 18-year-old Sam Young, who helped shut out Raith, can also make things difficult for 36-year-old Graham.

“I say it every year, but Brian Graham [is the threat to Dunfermline],” said McPake. “He’s the best striker in the league, in terms of getting goals. His record speaks for itself.

“At the top end of the pitch, they’re really good. They have been the last couple of seasons and I think that’s why they’ve got to the play-offs.

“They’ve got goals in their team. Regardless of how well we play, Partick have got players that can punish us. They’ve got players that can punish any team in this league.”

‘He gets goals’

McPake added: “I’ve played against Brian Graham at a whole host of different clubs, I’ve coached and managed against him at different clubs, and he’s consistent.

“He gets goals. He knows where to be in the box and, to be fair, he’s one of the players – or probably the player – I admire the most for what he’s done throughout his career.

“He’s a threat. I speak about him every time, and he normally rolls up and scores.

“At his age, he’s still doing it, and is still a key player, if not one of the main players when you’re looking at other teams.”

Fogarty recently arrived on loan from Birmingham City and against Raith formed a solid partnership with Young, who made his first league start for Dunfermline in the game.

“It’s great for them, a great experience and a great learning curve,” added McPake.

“I’m saying how good a player Brian Graham’s been throughout his career, and he has been. But I don’t think they’ll care – they’re at that age.

“I’m sure they’ll be relishing it. It’ll be a tough afternoon for them, but they need to make it a tough afternoon for the Partick strikers as well.”