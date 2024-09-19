James McPake convinced Dunfermline duo will relish battle with ‘best striker’ Brian Graham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake convinced Dunfermline duo will relish battle with ‘best striker’ Brian Graham

The Pars boss has singled out the Partick Thistle veteran for special praise.

By Iain Collin
Tommy Fogarty and Sam Young clap the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans.
Dunfermline's Tommy Fogarty, with Sam Young behind, will face Partick Thistle's Brian Graham for the first time. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

James McPake has backed his young Dunfermline defenders to relish their battle with the Championship’s ‘best striker’ this weekend.

The Pars are looking to build momentum after last Friday’s Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers.

However, McPake is fully aware they will be up against it when they travel to Firhill to face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

In particular, he has singled out veteran marksman Brian Graham as the man who could be the difference between the sides.

Tommy Fogarty holds off Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith in Dunfermline's Fife derby victory.
Tommy Fogarty (left) holds off Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith in Dunfermline’s Fife derby victory. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But he is convinced his central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Tommy Fogarty and 18-year-old Sam Young, who helped shut out Raith, can also make things difficult for 36-year-old Graham.

“I say it every year, but Brian Graham [is the threat to Dunfermline],” said McPake. “He’s the best striker in the league, in terms of getting goals. His record speaks for itself.

“At the top end of the pitch, they’re really good. They have been the last couple of seasons and I think that’s why they’ve got to the play-offs.

“They’ve got goals in their team. Regardless of how well we play, Partick have got players that can punish us. They’ve got players that can punish any team in this league.”

‘He gets goals’

McPake added: “I’ve played against Brian Graham at a whole host of different clubs, I’ve coached and managed against him at different clubs, and he’s consistent.

“He gets goals. He knows where to be in the box and, to be fair, he’s one of the players – or probably the player – I admire the most for what he’s done throughout his career.

“He’s a threat. I speak about him every time, and he normally rolls up and scores.

“At his age, he’s still doing it, and is still a key player, if not one of the main players when you’re looking at other teams.”

Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Young beats Raith Rovers winger Lewis Gibson to a high ball in the Fife derby.
Sam Young (left) beats Raith Rovers winger Lewis Gibson to a high ball in the Fife derby. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Fogarty recently arrived on loan from Birmingham City and against Raith formed a solid partnership with Young, who made his first league start for Dunfermline in the game.

“It’s great for them, a great experience and a great learning curve,” added McPake.

“I’m saying how good a player Brian Graham’s been throughout his career, and he has been. But I don’t think they’ll care – they’re at that age.

“I’m sure they’ll be relishing it. It’ll be a tough afternoon for them, but they need to make it a tough afternoon for the Partick strikers as well.”

