American golfer rescues man from water in St Andrews

A man has been rescued from the water by an American golfer after he got into difficulty while searching for whelks near the Old Course in St Andrews.

A golfing caddie raised the alarm after spotting two men in the water at the River Eden end of the West Sands at 12.45pm on Thursday, the coastguard said.

The pair were caught out by the tide while collecting whelks.

One of the men managed to make it back to shore himself and the other was rescued by a golfer, an American tourist, who jumped in to bring him back to land.

Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat and its all-weather lifeboat went to the scene to assist, as did the St Andrews coastguard rescue team.

The pair had spent around an hour in the water and were passed into the care of the ambulance service to be checked over, while the American did not need medical attention.