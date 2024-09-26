Council accused of ‘profiteering’ over mass ticketing of cars at Fife park and ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Council accused of ‘profiteering’ over mass ticketing of cars at Fife park and ride

Some motorists are blaming holidaymakers for taking up spaces.

By Neil Henderson & Chloe Burrell
Drivers are being hit with fines at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Drivers are being hit with fines at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife Council has been accused of “opportunist profiteering” over the mass ticketing of cars at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Wardens have slapped dozens of fines on vehicles parked outside designated bays in recent days.

Although signs at the site warn drivers they will be fined £60 if they do not park in the marked bays, some have accused the council of being heavy-handed.

Others say spaces are being taken up by holidaymakers using Edinburgh Airport – leaving daily commuters with nowhere to park.

There are now calls for the council to come up with a strategy to cope with future demand.

‘They were genuinely trying to use Halbeath Park and Ride’

Alan MacDonald, a business consultant from Glenrothes, says he uses Halbeath three times for work trips to Edinburgh.

He said: “I saw The Courier’s story on the cars that were ticketed, which was very heavy-handed and overzealous on the part of the council’s parking wardens.

“It wasn’t as if people were abandoning their cars or parking irresponsibly – they were genuinely trying to use Halbeath Park and Ride as best they could.

“There are no double yellow lines to say no parking and the line of cars wasn’t blocking the access.

“The mass ticketing just looks like opportunist profiteering by the council.”

Some of the cars which had been ticketed.
Some of the ticketed cars at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

NHS worker Sarah Dougherty, from Dalgety Bay, blames long-stay parking for much of the capacity problems.

She said: “There’s no parking limit at Halbeath so you can park for as long as you want.

“People are parking for free and going on holiday for a fortnight instead of paying for long-stay parking at Edinburgh Airport.

“The council needs to consider restricting how long people can park at Halbeath, which will benefit daily commuters.”

Several locals have also posted on social media, saying spaces are being taken up by holidaymakers.

Derek Glen, Dunfermline Central councillor, says the council needs to address the issue.

The ticket office at Halbeath Park and Ride.
The bus ticket office at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “While I understand that safety and access are important at Halbeath, issuing tickets to customers who are actually making the effort to use the park and ride is not the best look for Fife Council when it is trying to shift people out of their cars and onto public transport.

“Longer term, my concern would be that if Fife Council’s strategic objective of introducing a rail halt at Halbeath is realised, that will cause another surge in demand.

“Does the council have a strategy in place to grow the capacity of Halbeath Park and Ride to meet current and future demand?”

Fellow Dunfermline councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder said: “It appears that there are capacity issues at Halbeath Park and Ride, possibly due to a combination of factors.

“The Liberal Democrat group is actively seeking answers from Fife Council to determine the root cause of this problem and to understand what solutions will be put in place to address it.”

What are the parking rules at Halbeath Park and Ride?

A sign warning of potential fines at Halbeahth Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Halbeath has space for 1,124 cars along with 48 disabled spaces.

Parking is free with no maximum stay limit – and there is no charge for vehicles being left overnight.

However, Fife Council’s website says: “Customers are asked to park considerately, within marked bays at all times and to follow the circulation routes which are clearly marked.”

Signs at the site also warn that drivers face £60 penalties for parking outwith marked bays.

‘Monitoring’ usage of park and ride

Andy Paterson from Fife Council said the site was “particularly busy” at the moment.

The Lead consultant for car parking strategy and operations said: “We are monitoring the usage of the park and ride site at Halbeath on a daily basis.

“At the moment it is particularly busy and, while there is currently no limit on the length of stay, we carry out daily patrols to ensure that drivers are parking in a safe and considerate manner.”

More from Fife

Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
The Markinch biomass plant. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Plans for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant approved despite noise and health concerns
Leslie sheep attack
Fife farmer's fury as lamb left with horrific injuries after dog attack has to…
2
The mouldy rolls in a bin at Gillingshill Nature Reserve. Image: Fife Council Planning/X
Mystery over piles of mouldy rolls dumped at Fife nature reserve
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee juror held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial
Jordan Watson
Tyre fitter stole 16 Ford Fiestas from across Tayside and Fife last year
Richard Havard plans to take his family to Disney World. Image: BOTB/Stephen Diaz
Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win
Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban
Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy.
Dog dies and walker hurt after crash involving motorbike in Kirkcaldy
Stagecoach bus shattered window.
Services withdrawn on another Fife route after bus window smashed
2

Conversation