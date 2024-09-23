Drivers ticketed at Fife park and ride as council warns site is ‘particularly busy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Drivers ticketed at Fife park and ride as council warns site is ‘particularly busy’

Locals and users are trying to work out why the facility has become overrun with vehicles.

By Chloe Burrell
Halbeath Park and Ride.
Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson

Fife motorists have been hit with tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Drivers who are parking outside the bays at the site near Dunfermline are being punished by Fife Council.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by Traffic Scotland declared that Halbeath Park and Ride was full on Monday afternoon.

Fife Council also confirmed that it is monitoring the site daily due to it being “particularly busy”.

Many have taken to a local Facebook group to complain about the ticketing.

One person said: “I’ve never seen the park and ride so busy.”

Halbeath Park and Ride.
Drivers are being hit with tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson

Another person said: “It’s getting really busy there.

“We always park there when we go on holiday and get the bus to the airport.”

A third person added: “I think the rules about certain cars not being allowed into city centres has a lot to do with the amount of cars being parked here.

“Many holidaymakers have used the car park for years now and there were still spaces.”

Andy Paterson, lead consultant of car parking strategy and operations at Fife Council, said: “We patrol the park and ride site at Halbeath on a daily basis.

“At the moment the site is particularly busy, and we are monitoring the situation to make sure the site is being used according to the rules and regulations in place.

“There are no extra patrols planned but we would ask people to make sure they are parking correctly and considerately when using the park and ride.”

More from Fife

Rumours cafe-bar in Kirkcaldy is up for sale. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Kirkcaldy cafe-bar put up for sale months after opening
Bill Murray and Rory McIlroy to participate in the Dunhill Links
A-list film stars and chart-topping musicians among celebrities heading for Tayside and Fife at…
Gavin Morrison outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy flasher jailed for seven-year terror campaign
Craig McComb
Driver used car as 'weapon' to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes
Scottish cash
Fife man to pay back community after £45k tax dodge
CR0049540, Claire Warrender, Newport. TAybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School for article about traffic concerns while children are being dropped off and collected from the school. Picture Shows; Councillor Jonny Tepp (with Kirk Road junction in the background) outside Newport Primary School, Cupar Road, Newport, 15th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'Fiasco' as Fife double yellow lines re-painted in wrong place
5
Emil Paszkowski
Concerned father caught domestic abuse on secret recording device in Fife
Growers Garden broccoli crisps
Fife broccoli crisp-maker nets Aldi Scotland deal
Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response
Byron Street, Methil.
Teen charged after 12-year-old girl reportedly assaulted at Methil park

Conversation