Drivers ticketed at Fife park and ride as council warns site is ‘particularly busy’

Fife motorists have been hit with tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride.

Drivers who are parking outside the bays at the site near Dunfermline are being punished by Fife Council.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by Traffic Scotland declared that Halbeath Park and Ride was full on Monday afternoon.

Fife Council also confirmed that it is monitoring the site daily due to it being “particularly busy”.

Many have taken to a local Facebook group to complain about the ticketing.

One person said: “I’ve never seen the park and ride so busy.”

Another person said: “It’s getting really busy there.

“We always park there when we go on holiday and get the bus to the airport.”

A third person added: “I think the rules about certain cars not being allowed into city centres has a lot to do with the amount of cars being parked here.

“Many holidaymakers have used the car park for years now and there were still spaces.”

Andy Paterson, lead consultant of car parking strategy and operations at Fife Council, said: “We patrol the park and ride site at Halbeath on a daily basis.

“At the moment the site is particularly busy, and we are monitoring the situation to make sure the site is being used according to the rules and regulations in place.

“There are no extra patrols planned but we would ask people to make sure they are parking correctly and considerately when using the park and ride.”