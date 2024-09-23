Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas

Taxi fares in Dundee could increase by 12.72% just ahead of the Christmas party season.

An annual review of fare prices will be discussed at this week’s licensing committee.

There could be widespread changes to tariffs from daytime, weekday evenings, weekend evenings, and festive periods.

If Dundee City Council approves the plans the new pricing structure will come into force from December 1.

What are the proposed changes?

Tariff 1 (daytime) £3.75 increasing to £4.20 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 19p to 22p.

Tariff 2 (weekday evenings) £4.09 increasing to £4.62 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 21p to 24p.

Tariff 3 (weekend evenings) £4.43 increasing to £5.04 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 23p to 26p.

Tariff 4 (festive period) £5.11 increasing to £5.58 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 26p to 31p.

Chris Elder, who represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union, said the new figures were measured on the Retail Price Index (RPI).

He said: “This will be the first fare increase in two years if it comes into force.

“We should have had this review much earlier in the year.

“The RPI is probably the fairest way of measuring this and all the taxi associations have agreed with the proposed changes.

“Taxi drivers have bills to pay like anyone else.

“The cost of insurance has increased and vehicle tests have also gone up in price.

“These increases will not impact school contracts or NHS contracts.

“The RPI is how the local authority measures the increases.”

