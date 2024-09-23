Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee taxi fares set to increase by nearly 13% just before Christmas

A local union rep argues that it will be the first rise in two years.

By James Simpson
Taxi stock
The new tariffs will be discussed this week.

Taxi fares in Dundee could increase by 12.72% just ahead of the Christmas party season.

An annual review of fare prices will be discussed at this week’s licensing committee.

There could be widespread changes to tariffs from daytime, weekday evenings, weekend evenings, and festive periods.

If Dundee City Council approves the plans the new pricing structure will come into force from December 1.

What are the proposed changes?

  • Tariff 1 (daytime) £3.75 increasing to £4.20 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 19p to 22p.
  • Tariff 2 (weekday evenings) £4.09 increasing to £4.62 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 21p to 24p.
  • Tariff 3 (weekend evenings) £4.43 increasing to £5.04 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 23p to 26p.
  • Tariff 4 (festive period) £5.11 increasing to £5.58 and each additional 1/10th of a mile to increase from 26p to 31p.

Chris Elder, who represents several taxi drivers through Unite the Union, said the new figures were measured on the Retail Price Index (RPI).

Chris Elder pointed to rises in insurance and vehicle tests. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He said: “This will be the first fare increase in two years if it comes into force.

“We should have had this review much earlier in the year.

“The RPI is probably the fairest way of measuring this and all the taxi associations have agreed with the proposed changes.

“Taxi drivers have bills to pay like anyone else.

“The cost of insurance has increased and vehicle tests have also gone up in price.

“These increases will not impact school contracts or NHS contracts.

“The RPI is how the local authority measures the increases.”

Elsewhere, bus operator Ember has launched a new route with stops in Dundee and Angus.

More from Dundee

Police at Dundee Railway Station
Man arrested at Dundee Railway Station after alleged sexual assault on train
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
Outrage as Dundee United fans' bus raided by police leaving TV host without house…
6
The site sits close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop. Image: Google Street View
Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre
An Ember bus in Dundee.
Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon…
2
Elliot Miln runs clothing business Bottom Drawer Finds.
Perth businessman's 'worst nightmare' as £700 of clothing stolen from car outside Dundee flat
Firefighters tackling Storm Babet in Dundee and fire control call handler Louise Kettles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Inside Dundee fire control room as Storm Babet wreaked havoc
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
7 things NHS Tayside forced to say sorry for in past two years
5
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium
3
The crazy golf course at Castle Green.
Hopes Broughty Ferry crazy golf and kiddy cars may return next summer
5

Conversation