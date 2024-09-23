Monday court round-up — Asda worker’s £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver

A dangerous driver from Angus has been banned after being caught doing 126mph.

James Anderson, 57, from Kirriemuir, caught the attention of police officers between Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after midday on the 70mph Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) on June 9 last year.

First offender Anderson pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client had sped up after noticing another vehicle, other than the police, close behind him.

She added: “He accepts there were other options available to him.”

Ms Logan said Anderson, who had lost his job as a result of the incident, was “regretful of his actions”.

He was banned him from driving for 14 months and fined £1,325.

Flasher jailed

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been jailed for carrying out a “depraved and sinister” seven-year campaign against young girls. Gavin Morrison, 44, exposed himself in front of girls as young as six and was finally caught in October 2022 when his car was identified and CCTV footage and mobile phone records placed him at crime scenes.

Lottery swindle

An Asda worker has admitted using her employment to swindle almost £50,000 from the National Lottery.

Melanie Davies carried out the deliberate scheme while working at the Milton of Craigie store.

Reports have been ordered after the 35-year-old first offender admitted defrauding the National Lottery between August 23 2022 and July 12 2023.

An agreed narrative of the circumstances surrounding Davies’ crime will be tendered at the sentencing hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Davies, of Scott Street in Brechin, pled guilty to repeatedly pretending to the Lottery a higher sum was to be paid out than necessary on lottery tickets, obtaining £47,000 as a result.

Davies was originally charged with obtaining £52,066 but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to an amended figure.

Used car as weapon

A driver from Glenrothes who used his car as a “weapon” to knock a cyclist from his bike is behind bars for endangering his victim’s life. Craig McComb, 37, drove his Vauxhall Astra car into the back of an e-bike on the A92 road in Glenrothes in August and he has been remanded pending sentencing.

Machete man

Calum Miller, 25, was spotted with a machete in Dundee’s Kirkton area shortly after being released from prison.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted possessing the the offensive weapon and then driving without a licence at Haldane Avenue on November 13 last year.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained the accused was spotted on street CCTV with the weapon before getting into a car and driving off.

The incident happened shortly after Miller was released from a prison sentence imposed for dragging a police officer along the ground while joyriding in St Andrews.

His solicitor Mike Short said: “He had been attacked recently before that.

“People have to understand they can’t carry these things for self-defence.

“We could end up with serious assaults or a murder charge.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing for reports until October 30.

Recorded crime

A father put a secret recording device in his heavily pregnant daughter’s home and caught her partner making violent threats as she cried. Emil Paszkowksi, 36, was heard calling his victim a whore and telling her she could easily go “flying down stairs in a minute”. The recording was passed to police and Paszkowski was taken into custody.

‘Head in a different planet’

A 22-year-old Dunfermline cocaine driver says his head was in a “different planet” when he decided to drive under the influence after a party.

Blair Watson was stopped by police on Harley Street, Rosyth, after computer checks showed his vehicle did not have insurance on the M90 at Halbeath interchange at around 12.15am.

Watson, of McClelland Crescent, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a car with excess cocaine in his system (32mics/ 10) on March 23 this year.

He further admitted driving without insurance or an MOT certificate.

Watson, representing himself in court, said: “I was at a party with pals and my head was in a different planet and was stupid enough to get the car keys and drive the car.

“I thought I would be ok and it turns out I was not.”

Watson, who is working full time, said he thought he had paid the insurance but it was declined on his bank account and believed the car was MOT’d for another month.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined him a total of £900 and banned him from driving for a year.

