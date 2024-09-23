Monday court round-up — Asda worker’s £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Asda worker’s £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A dangerous driver from Angus has been banned after being caught doing 126mph.

James Anderson, 57, from Kirriemuir, caught the attention of police officers between Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after midday on the 70mph Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) on June 9 last year.

First offender Anderson pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Defence agent Jenny Logan said her client had sped up after noticing another vehicle, other than the police, close behind him.

She added: “He accepts there were other options available to him.”

Ms Logan said Anderson, who had lost his job as a result of the incident, was “regretful of his actions”.

He was banned him from driving for 14 months and fined £1,325.

Flasher jailed

A Kirkcaldy flasher has been jailed for carrying out a “depraved and sinister” seven-year campaign against young girls. Gavin Morrison, 44, exposed himself in front of girls as young as six and was finally caught in October 2022 when his car was identified and CCTV footage and mobile phone records placed him at crime scenes.

Gavin Morrison.
Gavin Morrison. Image: Police Scotland.

Lottery swindle

An Asda worker has admitted using her employment to swindle almost £50,000 from the National Lottery.

Melanie Davies carried out the deliberate scheme while working at the Milton of Craigie store.

Reports have been ordered after the 35-year-old first offender admitted defrauding the National Lottery between August 23 2022 and July 12 2023.

Melanie Davies.
Melanie Davies.

An agreed narrative of the circumstances surrounding Davies’ crime will be tendered at the sentencing hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Davies, of Scott Street in Brechin, pled guilty to repeatedly pretending to the Lottery a higher sum was to be paid out than necessary on lottery tickets, obtaining £47,000 as a result.

Davies was originally charged with obtaining £52,066 but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to an amended figure.

Used car as weapon

A driver from Glenrothes who used his car as a “weapon” to knock a cyclist from his bike is behind bars for endangering his victim’s life. Craig McComb, 37, drove his Vauxhall Astra car into the back of an e-bike on the A92 road in Glenrothes in August and he has been remanded pending sentencing.

Craig McComb.
Craig McComb was remanded.

Machete man

Calum Miller, 25, was spotted with a machete in Dundee’s Kirkton area shortly after being released from prison.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted possessing the the offensive weapon and then driving without a licence at Haldane Avenue on November 13 last year.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib explained the accused was spotted on street CCTV with the weapon before getting into a car and driving off.

The incident happened shortly after Miller was released from a prison sentence imposed for dragging a police officer along the ground while joyriding in St Andrews.

His solicitor Mike Short said: “He had been attacked recently before that.

“People have to understand they can’t carry these things for self-defence.

“We could end up with serious assaults or a murder charge.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentencing for reports until October 30.

Recorded crime

A father put a secret recording device in his heavily pregnant daughter’s home and caught her partner making violent threats as she cried. Emil Paszkowksi, 36, was heard calling his victim a whore and telling her she could easily go “flying down stairs in a minute”. The recording was passed to police and Paszkowski was taken into custody.

Emil Paszkowski.
Emil Paszkowski was caught by his partner’s father.

‘Head in a different planet’

A 22-year-old Dunfermline cocaine driver says his head was in a “different planet” when he decided to drive under the influence after a party.

Blair Watson was stopped by police on Harley Street, Rosyth, after computer checks showed his vehicle did not have insurance on the M90 at Halbeath interchange at around 12.15am.

Watson, of McClelland Crescent, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a car with excess cocaine in his system (32mics/ 10)  on March 23 this year.

He further admitted driving without insurance or an MOT certificate.

Watson, representing himself in court, said: “I was at a party with pals and my head was in a different planet and was stupid enough to get the car keys and drive the car.

“I thought I would be ok and it turns out I was not.”

Watson, who is working full time, said he thought he had paid the insurance but it was declined on his bank account and believed the car was MOT’d for another month.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined him a total of £900 and banned him from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

