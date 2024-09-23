Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus

Electric long-distance bus firm Ember has announced a new bus route between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The route, which will stretch between the Granite City and Edinburgh, will also stop off at Forfar, Brechin and Bridge of Don.

Ember plans to fully launch the route on October 22 with 20 services running 24-7.

The new route will also mean services between Dundee and Edinburgh are doubled to 40 buses per day.

According to its website, tickets between Dundee and Aberdeen will cost £8.20.

The full route can be viewed on the bus firm’s live map.

It comes after the firm increased services from Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow in January.

Ember has also announced some alterations to its Dundee service.

The city centre stop will now be moved to Slessor Gardens for all southbound services, but it will still call at the railway station northbound.

Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow services will also now have an additional pre-booked stop at the Horn Milk Bar.

Overnight services between Dundee and Glasgow will also now call at Perth city centre.