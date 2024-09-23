Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus

There will be stops in Slessor Gardens, Forfar and Brechin.

By Kieran Webster
An Ember bus in Dundee.
An Ember bus in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Electric long-distance bus firm Ember has announced a new bus route between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The route, which will stretch between the Granite City and Edinburgh, will also stop off at Forfar, Brechin and Bridge of Don.

Ember plans to fully launch the route on October 22 with 20 services running 24-7.

The new route will also mean services between Dundee and Edinburgh are doubled to 40 buses per day.

According to its website, tickets between Dundee and Aberdeen will cost £8.20.

An Ember bus in Edinburgh.
Ember has services to Edinburgh. Image: Supplied

The full route can be viewed on the bus firm’s live map.

It comes after the firm increased services from Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow in January.

Ember has also announced some alterations to its Dundee service.

The city centre stop will now be moved to Slessor Gardens for all southbound services, but it will still call at the railway station northbound.

Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow services will also now have an additional pre-booked stop at the Horn Milk Bar.

Overnight services between Dundee and Glasgow will also now call at Perth city centre.

