Ember announces new bus route in Dundee and more services to Edinburgh and Glasgow

Forty trips will run daily in each direction along the new Dundee route.

By Kieran Webster
An Ember bus in Dundee,
An Ember bus in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Electric bus company Ember has announced more routes to the central belt and a new Dundee city route.

From January 11, Ember will increase the frequency of services to Edinburgh and Glasgow to 21 a day in each direction.

Currently, the firm offers 14 to Glasgow and 17 to the capital.

A new Dundee city service (E10) will also be launched linking the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc to the city centre.

An Ember bus in Edinburgh
Ember runs services to Edinburgh. Image: Ember

Ember will run 40 trips in each direction with three pre-booked stops on the way – linking the east side of Dundee with the central belt services.

As part of the increased service, Ember is making some route changes, including updating the timetable.

This includes changing the Glasgow pick-up point to Greenmarket (outside Malmaison).

An Ember bus
Ember buses are all electric. Image: Ember

Buses serving Kinross will also now only stop for pre-booked passengers (bookings must be made 10 minutes in advance).

Overnight services will now call at Edinburgh Airport – providing a 24/7 service to the international airport.

Daytime services will continue to stop at Islington Park and Ride, with a tram connection to the airport included with the ticket price.

