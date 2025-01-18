Who is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Who is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing?

As the former dental nurse prepares for another huge year, we profile the rising dance star.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing
Hannah Laing has had another successful year. Image: Michael Hunter
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing’s stock is continuing to rise.

The musician has gone from working in a dental practice to performing for huge sell-out crowds around the world.

With a massive year ahead, we profile Hannah Laing and look at her rise to becoming one of Dundee’s biggest stars.

Hannah Laing’s music roots at home in Dundee

Hannah Laing, 30, is a former Harris Academy pupil.

She has loved music from a young age and credits her “raver” parents for getting her on the decks.

She previously told The Courier: “I was brought up listening to dance music and was lucky enough to be handed down all their old tapes, CDs and records.”

After leaving school, she began performing in pubs and clubs across the country – playing her first set in Arbroath.

She then played a run of shows in Ibiz while working in a bar on the Spanish island.

Hannah took up DJing in her teens. Image: Supplied

When she returned to Dundee, Hannah worked as a dental nurse whilst performing in her free time.

She previously told the Liverpool Echo: “I was touring every weekend and still working at the dentist full-time because I wanted to be in a stable enough position to leave.

“I had to go to the music studio on weekdays after work. I’d be there until 1am.”

It was after Hannah’s 2021 remix of the Sophie Ellis Bextor hit Murder On The Dancefloor caught the attention of major players in the dance scene that she really started to find success.

Selling out the Caird Hall – twice

After appearing at Terminal V and Creamfields, as well as performing with Idris Elba during another visit to Ibiza, Hannah released her first single in 2023.

The release – Good Love – reached number seven in the UK single charts.

Then in late 2022, Hannah announced that she was to perform two shows at the Caird Hall in February 2023.

Tickets for both shows sold out in minutes.

Hannah Laing at the Caird Hall. Image: Michael C Hunter

Joining the thousands in attendance were Hannah’s family.

She said: “Both my grans were there both nights.

“My granda was there, aunties and uncles, mum and dad, everybody. They were absolutely loving it.

“My gran’s in her 60s. She was crying and all that, so was my mum – wee cuties.”

After the shows, Hannah unveiled her new record label – doof – named after the type of music she plays.

Biggest show of Hannah Laing’s 12-year career

Hannah played the “biggest gig in 12 years of DJing” at Creamfields in the summer of 2024.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “I always get so nervous before I play. Everyone who tours with me knows I’m always spewing.

“This one was a lot though. Waiting to go on stage to 30,000 people at (Creamfields) a few weeks ago. My biggest gig in 12 years of DJing.

“I can’t describe the feeling, I thought I was going to pass out!”

She added that as soon as she started playing she was “comfortable”, adding: “I loved it!”

Launch of Dundee festival doof in the Park

In September 2024, Hannah announced her biggest-ever project in the city – doof in the Park.

The festival will be held in July 2025 at Camperdown Park.

Hannah is promising fans a day of “heavy beats, epic basslines, and an atmosphere only a Scottish crowd can create”.

Hannah Laing performing at Dundee Dance Event
Hannah Laing will bring doof in the Park to Camperdown. Image: David Pollock

She said: “To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.”

All 15,000 tickets for the festival sold out within a week of them going for sale.

Radio 1 residency

Hannah was given the chance to host her own Radio 1 show for four nights in October 2024.

Her shows had different themes, including A Nod to the 90s.

Helping Dundee’s talented youth

In November 2024, Hannah launched new state-of-the-art music studios in Dundee with organisations Turn the Tables and Street Soccer.

Named doof Studios, the facilities include a professional suite for all forms of modern music production and a purpose-built chillout zone.

Hannah will appear at showcases at the studios, located within the Change Centre – formerly the Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road in Charleston.

The launch of doof Studios. Image: Cian Mckenzie – Takt Agency

She said: “The fact I grew up living around the corner and played football in what is now the Change Centre really brought it home for me.

“I truly believe that doof Studios has the power to change lives in Dundee.

“I can’t wait to support the community programmes and new talent that will come out of it.”

Touring the world

In between organising doof in the Park and launching doof Studios, Hannah has continued to tour the world – including gigs in Australia over Christmas and New Year.

She regularly shares photos and videos from her travels with her 225,000 Instagram followers.

The DJ has also revealed plans for other major shows in 2025, including weekenders in Belfast and Newcastle.

More from Music

CR0051192, Rebecca BAird, Lunan Bay. Pics of musician Rhona McFarlane at Lunan Bay for arts feature. Picture Shows; Rhona McFarlane, Lunan Bay, Arbroath, 27th Dec 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Montrose musician Rhona Macfarlane praises her supportive hometown ahead of debut album launch
Multi-instrumentalist, professional musician and teacher Craig Muirhead began playing bagpipes at school in Bannockburn. Image: Craig Muirhead
Bannockburn Red Hot Chilli Piper slams plan to scrap Stirling school music lessons
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Hannah Laing's Ones to Watch 2025 Picture shows; Hannah Laing with Arbroath DJ and producer Van Damn. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Hannah Laing: Dundee DJ reveals her top 'ones to watch' going into 2025
Cupar Pipe Band member Douglas Provan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar piper Douglas Provan on Hogmanay and the best black bun
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Why are young people driving Dundee's vinyl records revival?
4
Shambolics 2024 line-up: Darren Forbes (second left) and Lewis McDonald (second right) with Scotty Thomson and Rab Wright. Image: Shambolics
Kirkcaldy Foodbank financial crisis warning as Shambolics announce Boxing Day charity gig
Jan Burnett of Spare Snare with Mike Kane and Steve Grimmond of aaga. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Spare Snare frontman Jan Burnett is reviving Dundee's ‘forgotten’ post-punk icons
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Derek Forbes interview Picture shows; Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor and Derek Forbes in Paris. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to…
The Average White Band on stage.
Average White Band prepares for one last hurrah after 50 years of picking up…
3
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (3978024l) The Wickerman Festival - Del Amitri The Wickerman Festival, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, Britain - 26 Jul 2014
Del Amitri guitarist opens up about 'weird' Perth gig and navigating bandmate Justin's Parkinson's…

Conversation