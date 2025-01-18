Who is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing?

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing’s stock is continuing to rise.

The musician has gone from working in a dental practice to performing for huge sell-out crowds around the world.

With a massive year ahead, we profile Hannah Laing and look at her rise to becoming one of Dundee’s biggest stars.

Hannah Laing’s music roots at home in Dundee

Hannah Laing, 30, is a former Harris Academy pupil.

She has loved music from a young age and credits her “raver” parents for getting her on the decks.

She previously told The Courier: “I was brought up listening to dance music and was lucky enough to be handed down all their old tapes, CDs and records.”

After leaving school, she began performing in pubs and clubs across the country – playing her first set in Arbroath.

She then played a run of shows in Ibiz while working in a bar on the Spanish island.

When she returned to Dundee, Hannah worked as a dental nurse whilst performing in her free time.

She previously told the Liverpool Echo: “I was touring every weekend and still working at the dentist full-time because I wanted to be in a stable enough position to leave.

“I had to go to the music studio on weekdays after work. I’d be there until 1am.”

It was after Hannah’s 2021 remix of the Sophie Ellis Bextor hit Murder On The Dancefloor caught the attention of major players in the dance scene that she really started to find success.

Selling out the Caird Hall – twice

After appearing at Terminal V and Creamfields, as well as performing with Idris Elba during another visit to Ibiza, Hannah released her first single in 2023.

The release – Good Love – reached number seven in the UK single charts.

Then in late 2022, Hannah announced that she was to perform two shows at the Caird Hall in February 2023.

Tickets for both shows sold out in minutes.

Joining the thousands in attendance were Hannah’s family.

She said: “Both my grans were there both nights.

“My granda was there, aunties and uncles, mum and dad, everybody. They were absolutely loving it.

“My gran’s in her 60s. She was crying and all that, so was my mum – wee cuties.”

After the shows, Hannah unveiled her new record label – doof – named after the type of music she plays.

Biggest show of Hannah Laing’s 12-year career

Hannah played the “biggest gig in 12 years of DJing” at Creamfields in the summer of 2024.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “I always get so nervous before I play. Everyone who tours with me knows I’m always spewing.

“This one was a lot though. Waiting to go on stage to 30,000 people at (Creamfields) a few weeks ago. My biggest gig in 12 years of DJing.

“I can’t describe the feeling, I thought I was going to pass out!”

She added that as soon as she started playing she was “comfortable”, adding: “I loved it!”

Launch of Dundee festival doof in the Park

In September 2024, Hannah announced her biggest-ever project in the city – doof in the Park.

The festival will be held in July 2025 at Camperdown Park.

Hannah is promising fans a day of “heavy beats, epic basslines, and an atmosphere only a Scottish crowd can create”.

She said: “To be bringing a festival to my home town with my own brand is an absolute dream come true.

“Bringing everyone together where I have lived all my life is going to be special and great for the city.”

All 15,000 tickets for the festival sold out within a week of them going for sale.

Radio 1 residency

Hannah was given the chance to host her own Radio 1 show for four nights in October 2024.

Her shows had different themes, including A Nod to the 90s.

Helping Dundee’s talented youth

In November 2024, Hannah launched new state-of-the-art music studios in Dundee with organisations Turn the Tables and Street Soccer.

Named doof Studios, the facilities include a professional suite for all forms of modern music production and a purpose-built chillout zone.

Hannah will appear at showcases at the studios, located within the Change Centre – formerly the Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road in Charleston.

She said: “The fact I grew up living around the corner and played football in what is now the Change Centre really brought it home for me.

“I truly believe that doof Studios has the power to change lives in Dundee.

“I can’t wait to support the community programmes and new talent that will come out of it.”

Touring the world

In between organising doof in the Park and launching doof Studios, Hannah has continued to tour the world – including gigs in Australia over Christmas and New Year.

She regularly shares photos and videos from her travels with her 225,000 Instagram followers.

The DJ has also revealed plans for other major shows in 2025, including weekenders in Belfast and Newcastle.