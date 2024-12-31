Hannah Laing: Dundee DJ reveals her top ‘ones to watch’ going into 2025

Dundee’s very own DJ star Hannah Laing has had a bumper year in 2024.

She went from a sold-out weekend at the Caird Hall at the beginning of the year, to launching her very own Doof label and studios.

And then capped it all off by announcing a hometown dance festival – Doof in the Park.

It’s definitely fair to say the Good Love hitmaker has gone from strength to strength.

But part of Hannah’s mission is to help bring on local talent from her hometown and the surrounding area.

So as her meteoric year draws to a close, I asked Hannah to reveal the artists on her home patch that she’s most excited to hear from in 2025:

Dance/DJ act to watch: Mike T

“Mike Tracey (Mike T) from Dundee is such a unique artist, his music stands out to me a lot,” says Hannah.

“He recently played at Creamfields and has been doing some great shows. There’s many more to come for him!”

Listen: Echo – Mike T X Kristian Nairn.

Pop/rock solo artist to watch: Calum Bowie

“Calum Bowie (Aberdeenshire) performed at the Scottish music awards that I was part of,” recalls Hannah.

“I’d heard of him online but seeing him perform made me realise exactly why he won the award. He has such a great voice and infectious energy on stage!”

Listen: Love Lost (Live From Barrowlan) by Calum Bowie.

Singer/songwriter to watch: SACHA

“SACHA is a female singer/songwriter from Perth. I got sent some demos of her vocals from my management,” Hannah reveals.

“The lyrics in her songs are so well written and her voice is beautiful. I’d definitely love to work with her in the future.”

Listen: Higher – Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x SACHA.

Youth artist to watch: LEECHY

“Lewis Cameron (artist name LEECHY) is a young, 21-year-old DJ and producer from Dundee,” explains Hannah.

“His production skills have developed in such a short space of time. The music he is making blows me away!”

Listen: Jungle Echoes – LEECHY.

Producer to watch: Van Damn

“Van Damn is a DJ and producer from Arbroath,” says Hannah.

“He used to be a promoter and I used to play up at his gigs.

“He’s now writing great music and getting recognition on Radio 1. He has a release coming on my label and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him!”

Listen: Error Tool – Van Damn.

Venue/event to watch: LiveHouse

“Livehouse is a new music venue opening in Dundee soon. I got asked to play there when it opens but I couldn’t make the date work,” says Hannah.

“I have seen the plans for it and I’m so excited that Dundee is going to have a huge space to help the music scene thrive.

“Honestly I can’t wait to check it out and be part of it as soon as possible!”

One wish for the music scene in 2025:

“I don’t mind people taking a few photos or videos at a gig on their phone, of course we want the memories to keep,” says Hannah.

“But I wish people could be more in the moment and enjoy the music without the distraction of a phone the full show!”