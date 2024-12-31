Hannah Laing: Dundee DJ reveals her top ‘ones to watch’ going into 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Laing: Dundee DJ reveals her top ‘ones to watch’ going into 2025

Dundee Doof sensation Hannah Laing took the dance world by storm in 2024. Now, she's spotlighting the wealth of local talent coming up alongside her.

Hannah Laing with Arbroath DJ and producer Jordan 'Van Damn' Wyness. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee’s very own DJ star Hannah Laing has had a bumper year in 2024.

She went from a sold-out weekend at the Caird Hall at the beginning of the year, to launching her very own Doof label and studios.

And then capped it all off by announcing a hometown dance festival – Doof in the Park.

It’s definitely fair to say the Good Love hitmaker has gone from strength to strength.

Hannah Laing’s Doof shows sold out the Caird Hall in February 2024. Image: Michael C Hunter.

But part of Hannah’s mission is to help bring on local talent from her hometown and the surrounding area.

So as her meteoric year draws to a close, I asked Hannah to reveal the artists on her home patch that she’s most excited to hear from in 2025:

Dance/DJ act to watch: Mike T

Dundee DJ Mike T is one to watch for global star Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied.

“Mike Tracey (Mike T) from Dundee is such a unique artist, his music stands out to me a lot,” says Hannah.

“He recently played at Creamfields and has been doing some great shows. There’s many more to come for him!”

Listen: Echo – Mike T X Kristian Nairn.

Pop/rock solo artist to watch: Calum Bowie

Hannah Laing was impressed when she saw Calum Bowie performing live. Image: Gemma Keith.

“Calum Bowie (Aberdeenshire) performed at the Scottish music awards that I was part of,” recalls Hannah.

“I’d heard of him online but seeing him perform made me realise exactly why he won the award. He has such a great voice and infectious energy on stage!”

Listen: Love Lost (Live From Barrowlan) by Calum Bowie.

Singer/songwriter to watch: SACHA

Could SACHA (Sacha Taylor) be looking at a collab with Hannah Laing? Image: Supplied.

“SACHA is a female singer/songwriter from Perth. I got sent some demos of her vocals from my management,” Hannah reveals.

“The lyrics in her songs are so well written and her voice is beautiful. I’d definitely love to work with her in the future.”

Listen: Higher – Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x SACHA.

Youth artist to watch: LEECHY

LEECHY aka Lewis Cameron on the decks. Image: Holly Quinn.

“Lewis Cameron (artist name LEECHY) is a young, 21-year-old DJ and producer from Dundee,” explains Hannah.

“His production skills have developed in such a short space of time. The music he is making blows me away!”

Listen: Jungle Echoes – LEECHY.

Producer to watch: Van Damn

DJ Van Damn on the Big Top at Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen, 2024. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Van Damn is a DJ and producer from Arbroath,” says Hannah.

“He used to be a promoter and I used to play up at his gigs.

“He’s now writing great music and getting recognition on Radio 1. He has a release coming on my label and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him!”

Listen: Error Tool – Van Damn.

Venue/event to watch: LiveHouse

Dundee’s Mecca Bingo is being transformed into a major new venue, LiveHouse. Image: Supplied.

Livehouse is a new music venue opening in Dundee soon. I got asked to play there when it opens but I couldn’t make the date work,” says Hannah.

“I have seen the plans for it and I’m so excited that Dundee is going to have a huge space to help the music scene thrive.

“Honestly I can’t wait to check it out and be part of it as soon as possible!”

One wish for the music scene in 2025:

Hannah Laing is hoping people will opt to be more in the moment in 2025 instead of recording throughout shows. Image: Shutterstock.

“I don’t mind people taking a few photos or videos at a gig on their phone, of course we want the memories to keep,” says Hannah.

“But I wish people could be more in the moment and enjoy the music without the distraction of a phone the full show!”

Conversation