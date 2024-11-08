DJ Hannah Laing launches state-of-the-art Dundee music studios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

DJ Hannah Laing launches state-of-the-art Dundee music studios

The musician has teamed up with Turn the Tables and Street Soccer to help budding talents.

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing launches doof Studios
Hannah with Turn the Tables workshop participant Luca Gordon at The Change Centre. Image: Cian Mckenzie - Takt Agency

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has launched new state-of-the-art music studios in her home city.

The musician – whose popularity across Europe continues to grow – has teamed up with organisations Turn the Tables and Street Soccer to launch doof Studios.

Located within the Change Centre – formerly the Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road in Charleston, the studios feature a professional suite for all forms of modern music production and a purpose-built chillout zone.

The studios will offer a range of community programmes, designed and delivered by Turn the Tables – which runs projects for socially disadvantaged people across Scotland.

Hannah Laing launches doof Studios at the Change Centre
L-R Robbie Tolson, DJ Van Damn, Hannah Laing and Street Soccer Scotland members at doof Studios. Image: Cian Mckenzie – Takt Agency

There will also be a range of specialist community outreach programmes at the studio – including initiatives for young people facing poverty and workshops for adults affected by homelessness, crime, addiction and mental ill health.

Hannah will attend some of the programmes, giving feedback to DJs on their productions and mixes and even offering opening support slots at future doof events.

Hannah Laing launches doof Studios

Hannah said: “I get asked to help charities all the time, and I do as much as I can.

“When Robbie from Turn the Tables approached me about collaborating with his charitable DJ project in my hometown, I knew we could do something really special.

“The fact I grew up living around the corner and played football in what is now the Change Centre really brought it home for me.

“I truly believe that doof Studios has the power to change lives in Dundee.

“I can’t wait to support the community programmes and new talent that will come out of it.”

The project has been launched through a Crowdfunding campaign.

The studios will offer DJ workshops. Image: Cian Mckenzie – Takt Agency

Turn the Tables director Robbie Tolson said: “I’ve been travelling to Dundee to run DJ workshops at the Change Centre for several years now.

“Since my first visit I had the vision for a community DJ studio there.

“I’ve been well aware of Hannah’s meteoric rise to stardom and it’s clear just how charitable she is. It was a no-brainer to try and get her involved in a project in Dundee.

“By working together on this exciting new project, we can reach even more people in the community and support them with access to more activities and opportunities.”

The move comes as Hannah prepares to host her sold-out doof in the Park event at Camperdown Park next year.

