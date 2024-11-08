DJ Hannah Laing launches state-of-the-art Dundee music studios

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has launched new state-of-the-art music studios in her home city.

The musician – whose popularity across Europe continues to grow – has teamed up with organisations Turn the Tables and Street Soccer to launch doof Studios.

Located within the Change Centre – formerly the Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road in Charleston, the studios feature a professional suite for all forms of modern music production and a purpose-built chillout zone.

The studios will offer a range of community programmes, designed and delivered by Turn the Tables – which runs projects for socially disadvantaged people across Scotland.

There will also be a range of specialist community outreach programmes at the studio – including initiatives for young people facing poverty and workshops for adults affected by homelessness, crime, addiction and mental ill health.

Hannah will attend some of the programmes, giving feedback to DJs on their productions and mixes and even offering opening support slots at future doof events.

Hannah Laing launches doof Studios

Hannah said: “I get asked to help charities all the time, and I do as much as I can.

“When Robbie from Turn the Tables approached me about collaborating with his charitable DJ project in my hometown, I knew we could do something really special.

“The fact I grew up living around the corner and played football in what is now the Change Centre really brought it home for me.

“I truly believe that doof Studios has the power to change lives in Dundee.

“I can’t wait to support the community programmes and new talent that will come out of it.”

The project has been launched through a Crowdfunding campaign.

Turn the Tables director Robbie Tolson said: “I’ve been travelling to Dundee to run DJ workshops at the Change Centre for several years now.

“Since my first visit I had the vision for a community DJ studio there.

“I’ve been well aware of Hannah’s meteoric rise to stardom and it’s clear just how charitable she is. It was a no-brainer to try and get her involved in a project in Dundee.

“By working together on this exciting new project, we can reach even more people in the community and support them with access to more activities and opportunities.”

The move comes as Hannah prepares to host her sold-out doof in the Park event at Camperdown Park next year.