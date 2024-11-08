Dunblane community pushes to honour Andy and Jamie Murray on welcome sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane community pushes to honour Andy and Jamie Murray on welcome sign

An official 'Murray trail' for fans to explore could also soon be put in place.

By Alex Watson
Brothers Andy (left) and Jamie Murray, pictured here in November 2006 after winning against England's Greg Rusedski and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup. Image: Simon Price/PA Wire
Brothers Andy (left) and Jamie Murray, pictured here in November 2006 after winning against England's Greg Rusedski and James Auckland in the Aberdeen Cup. Image: Simon Price/PA Wire

Dunblane hopes to add a new message to its town entrance sign, marking the achievements of local star tennis players Andy and Jamie Murray.

Stirling Council said it was amenable to the idea, provided suggested wording was submitted and agreed upon.

The proposed wording reads: “Welcome to the Cathedral City of Dunblane, home to tennis greats Andy and Jamie Murray”.

This phrase was chosen after input was given from Dunblane Development Trust and its Town Centre Development Group, which has been driving the initiative, as well as Dunblane Community Council.

It is now up to Stirling Council, which would cover the cost, to decide if the new sign should be approved and installed.

If the green light is given, the current sign’s plaque honouring James Palmer Huffam VC, a Dunblane-born recipient of the prestigious Victoria Cross, will remain in place.

The current Dunblane town entrance sign, honouring James Palmer Huffam VC. Image: Google Street View

Dunblane Community Council said it was supportive of the plan to add the Murrays’ names to the entrance sign.

Secretary Calum Thomson added: “We also proposed that there be only one sign on the way into Dunblane and we didn’t want growth of multiple signage.”

Dunblane ‘Murray trail’ is in the works

Dunblane Development Trust director Paul Nelson said: “Whilst we’re honouring the achievements of the Murrays, we’re also recognising that lots of people are interested in them, and want to come to Dunblane to find out more.

“And we want them to come to Dunblane because, obviously, that’s good for our community.”

Sir Andy Murray’s mural would become part of the suggested Murray trail around Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Other ideas suggested by locals for the town include an official Murray trail for tennis fans to explore, and a statue of the Murray brothers.

Mr Nelson says the trail is already in the works, and would include the mural of Sir Andy created earlier this year at Dunblane Sports Club, as well as his gold postbox on the high street, and the town’s museum where Wimbledon memorabilia is on display, to name just a few locations.

An artist’s impression of what a statue of Andy Murray might look like on Dunblane high street. Image: DC Thomson/Mhorvan Park

In August, plans driven by Judy Murray, mother of Andy and Jamie, to build a £20 million ‘Murray legacy’ sports centre on land near Park of Keir were shelved.

The site would have included housing, indoor and outdoor tennis, pickleball and padel courts, a gym, an exercise studio, soft play, golf facilities, and a multi-use games area.

However, the proposal proved controversial, mainly due to Park of Keir’s green belt land status.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

