Dunblane community pushes to honour Andy and Jamie Murray on welcome sign

Dunblane hopes to add a new message to its town entrance sign, marking the achievements of local star tennis players Andy and Jamie Murray.

Stirling Council said it was amenable to the idea, provided suggested wording was submitted and agreed upon.

The proposed wording reads: “Welcome to the Cathedral City of Dunblane, home to tennis greats Andy and Jamie Murray”.

This phrase was chosen after input was given from Dunblane Development Trust and its Town Centre Development Group, which has been driving the initiative, as well as Dunblane Community Council.

It is now up to Stirling Council, which would cover the cost, to decide if the new sign should be approved and installed.

If the green light is given, the current sign’s plaque honouring James Palmer Huffam VC, a Dunblane-born recipient of the prestigious Victoria Cross, will remain in place.

Dunblane Community Council said it was supportive of the plan to add the Murrays’ names to the entrance sign.

Secretary Calum Thomson added: “We also proposed that there be only one sign on the way into Dunblane and we didn’t want growth of multiple signage.”

Dunblane ‘Murray trail’ is in the works

Dunblane Development Trust director Paul Nelson said: “Whilst we’re honouring the achievements of the Murrays, we’re also recognising that lots of people are interested in them, and want to come to Dunblane to find out more.

“And we want them to come to Dunblane because, obviously, that’s good for our community.”

Other ideas suggested by locals for the town include an official Murray trail for tennis fans to explore, and a statue of the Murray brothers.

Mr Nelson says the trail is already in the works, and would include the mural of Sir Andy created earlier this year at Dunblane Sports Club, as well as his gold postbox on the high street, and the town’s museum where Wimbledon memorabilia is on display, to name just a few locations.

In August, plans driven by Judy Murray, mother of Andy and Jamie, to build a £20 million ‘Murray legacy’ sports centre on land near Park of Keir were shelved.

The site would have included housing, indoor and outdoor tennis, pickleball and padel courts, a gym, an exercise studio, soft play, golf facilities, and a multi-use games area.

However, the proposal proved controversial, mainly due to Park of Keir’s green belt land status.

