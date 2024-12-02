Planned operating hours for new Dundee music venue revealed

The proposed operating hours for a new Dundee live music venue have been revealed.

The former Mecca Bingo site on Nethergate is set to reopen as LiveHouse.

Eventually, the venue will be able to host events up to a capacity of 4,500 people – making it the third-largest venue of its kind in Scotland.

It is hoped LiveHouse will open its doors later this month.

Now the operators have applied to Dundee City Council for a public entertainment licence.

The application shows the venue could operate between noon and 2.30am on weekdays and from noon to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays, depending on the events taking place.

It comes after more details emerged about LiveHouse in planning documents lodged with the council last week.

The documents showed the venue will develop over several phases.

Meanwhile, a huge outdoor 80s gig featuring The Human League, ABC and Big Country has been announced for Slessor Gardens.