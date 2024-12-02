Huge 80s gig announced for Dundee Slessor Gardens with The Human League, ABC and Big Country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge 80s gig announced for Dundee Slessor Gardens with The Human League, ABC and Big Country

Toyah and Altered Images are also part of the line-up.

By Ben MacDonald
The Human League. Image: LHG Events
The Human League. Image: LHG Events

A huge 80s gig has been announced for Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The Human League will headline the one-day event 80s Calling! on Saturday July 26 2025.

Joining the Don’t You Want Me hitmakers are ABC, The Christians, Big Country, Toyah, Altered Images and T’Pau.

80s Calling! organisers ‘thrilled’ to be returning to Dundee

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of organiser LHG Events, said: “We’re thrilled to announce yet another music offering to Dundee.

“We are certain 80s Calling! is going to prove a huge hit with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who embrace the retro revival, or just want to enjoy top tunes in a spectacular summer setting.

“We hope to see as many of you there as possible and encourage you to dress your own take on 80s style and really embrace the spirit of the day.

“Bring on the neon, bring on the shades, and let’s have a party.”

Slessor Gardens to host 80s Calling! in 2025
Slessor Gardens will play host to one-day festival 80s Calling! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday through Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets are priced from £49.50 with hospitality packages and VIP upgrades also available.

It marks a return to Slessor Gardens for LHG Events, which has organised shows at the venue for several years but was absent in 2024.

The announcement comes after organisers of the 80s-themed Rewind Festival confirmed it would not return to Perth in 2025.

