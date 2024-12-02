Huge 80s gig announced for Dundee Slessor Gardens with The Human League, ABC and Big Country

A huge 80s gig has been announced for Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The Human League will headline the one-day event 80s Calling! on Saturday July 26 2025.

Joining the Don’t You Want Me hitmakers are ABC, The Christians, Big Country, Toyah, Altered Images and T’Pau.

80s Calling! organisers ‘thrilled’ to be returning to Dundee

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of organiser LHG Events, said: “We’re thrilled to announce yet another music offering to Dundee.

“We are certain 80s Calling! is going to prove a huge hit with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who embrace the retro revival, or just want to enjoy top tunes in a spectacular summer setting.

“We hope to see as many of you there as possible and encourage you to dress your own take on 80s style and really embrace the spirit of the day.

“Bring on the neon, bring on the shades, and let’s have a party.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday through Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets are priced from £49.50 with hospitality packages and VIP upgrades also available.

It marks a return to Slessor Gardens for LHG Events, which has organised shows at the venue for several years but was absent in 2024.

The announcement comes after organisers of the 80s-themed Rewind Festival confirmed it would not return to Perth in 2025.