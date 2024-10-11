Rewind Festival will not return to Perth in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rewind Festival will not return to Perth in 2025

The popular 80s festival will take a "sabbatical".

By Andrew Robson
Rewind Scotland will not return in 2025.
Revellers enjoying the event at Scone Palace in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Popular music festival Rewind Scotland will not return to Perth in 2025.

The event – which had become one of the biggest on Scotland’s music calendar – had been held at Scone Palace for a number of years.

Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats headlined the 2024 event as thousands turned out to sing and dance along to some 1980s classics.

However, organisers revealed Rewind Scotland will be taking a “sabbatical” in 2025.

Rewind Scotland taking ‘sabbatical’ in 2025

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rewind Festival said: “Looking onto 2025, we wanted to let you all know about the changes that will be taking place.

“Unfortunately Rewind Scotland is taking a sabbatical next year, and Rewind North will also not take place in 2025.

Rewind Scotland will not return in 2025.
Organisers thanked Scone Palace in the announcement. Image Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It continued: “We know many of you will be disappointed with this news, but we’re sure you’ll join us in thanking Scone Palace for their hospitality and support over the past, fantastic Rewind years.”

Despite this, organisers have announced two new locations for next year – in Margate, Kent and Cork, Ireland.

It comes days after The Courier revealed Stirling Summer Sessions will not take place in 2025.

The event at City Park hosted four nights of live music from massive names during June and July 2024.

Conversation