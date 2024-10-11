Rewind Festival will not return to Perth in 2025

Popular music festival Rewind Scotland will not return to Perth in 2025.

The event – which had become one of the biggest on Scotland’s music calendar – had been held at Scone Palace for a number of years.

Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats headlined the 2024 event as thousands turned out to sing and dance along to some 1980s classics.

However, organisers revealed Rewind Scotland will be taking a “sabbatical” in 2025.

Rewind Scotland taking ‘sabbatical’ in 2025

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rewind Festival said: “Looking onto 2025, we wanted to let you all know about the changes that will be taking place.

“Unfortunately Rewind Scotland is taking a sabbatical next year, and Rewind North will also not take place in 2025.

It continued: “We know many of you will be disappointed with this news, but we’re sure you’ll join us in thanking Scone Palace for their hospitality and support over the past, fantastic Rewind years.”

Despite this, organisers have announced two new locations for next year – in Margate, Kent and Cork, Ireland.

It comes days after The Courier revealed Stirling Summer Sessions will not take place in 2025.

The event at City Park hosted four nights of live music from massive names during June and July 2024.