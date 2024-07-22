Rewind 2024: Best photos from Sunday as Scone Palace festival draws to a close

Rewind Festival drew to a close for another year on Sunday night.

Thousands of revellers took to Scone Palace to sing and dance along to some 1980s classics.

The final day was headlined by Bob Geldof-led The Boomtown Rats, who performed hits including Rat Trap and I Don’t Like Mondays.

Other acts on the day included Gabrielle, Midge Ure, Nik Kershaw, Heather Small and former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook.

Spirit in the Sky singer The Doctor compered the day, with acts performing across the main stage and Pink Flamingo Club.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Scone Palace to capture highlights from the final day.