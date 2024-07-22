Rewind 2024: Best photos from Sunday as Scone Palace festival draws to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind 2024: Best photos from Sunday as Scone Palace festival draws to a close

Headliners The Boomtown Rats were joined by Gabrielle and Midge Ure among others.

Sunday at Rewind 2024 at Scone Palace.
Sunday at Rewind saw a lot of Magnums, ice cream and crime versions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Rewind Festival drew to a close for another year on Sunday night.

Thousands of revellers took to Scone Palace to sing and dance along to some 1980s classics.

The final day was headlined by Bob Geldof-led The Boomtown Rats, who performed hits including Rat Trap and I Don’t Like Mondays.

Other acts on the day included Gabrielle, Midge Ure, Nik Kershaw, Heather Small and former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook.

Spirit in the Sky singer The Doctor compered the day, with acts performing across the main stage and Pink Flamingo Club.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Scone Palace to capture highlights from the final day.

A lot of Magnums, ice cream and crime versions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Selected on stage during their set. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans in costume arrive for their Sunday at Rewind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans enjoying Shakatak. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
At the inflatable church Karoline Greer ties the knot with a stranger surrounded by her friends and stand in Maid of honour and bridesmaids. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Karoline Greer and Colin Heller celebrate. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Karoline Greer with bridesmaids and maid of honour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cabbage patch dolls Susan Somerville, Janice MacNamara and Jules Oldham. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Let the wedding celebrations begin! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People pile in for Sunday at Rewind. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Keith Winter (Electric Guitar) and Steve Underwood (Bass) of Shakatak on stage during their set. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Vicky Soulsby and Dawn Crosby from Newcastle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jill Saward of Shakatak performs on stage during their set. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Shuggie and Angie Grant from Coatbridge as Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Smiles for the camera. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Looking very 80s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ian MacDonald and John Brown from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation