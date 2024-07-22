Cost of using EV chargers in Fife set to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cost of using EV chargers in Fife set to rise

From August 1, the tariff for council-operated charging hubs will rise by as much as 45p/kWh.

By Andrew Robson
Cost of EV charging in Fife rises
Council-operated chargers are affected. Image: Fife Council

The cost of using electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Fife is set to increase.

Drivers in Fife will start paying more to top up their electric cars from the beginning of next month.

From August 1, the electricity tariff at council-operated charging hubs will rise by as much as 45p/kWh.

However, a £1.60 connection fee for all charging sessions is being removed.

New Fife EV charging tariffs

The current electricity tariff is 15p/kWh at all stations.

The new tariffs are:

  • Trickle charger (7kW): 40p/kWh
  • Fast charger (22kW): 40p/kWh
  • Rapid charger (50kW): 60p/kWh

The local authority is also introducing a 70-minute maximum stay at all council-operated rapid chargers.

This allows for a 60-minute charging period and a 10-minute grace period.

A £10 overstay free will apply after this time.

Price rise to ‘self-sustaining’ charging network

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: “These tariff changes will help to establish an EV charging network in Fife that is self-sustaining.

“As we look to increase the number of public EV charging points in Fife over the coming years, it is important that we build a network that is sustainable and affordable for all Fifers.”

It comes as a new EV charging hub which can power cars for 60 miles in just three minutes opened in Dundee.

More from Fife

Danny Moffat
Drinker climbed on to Fife bar to 'swing his hips' while exposing himself
The Newport Restaurant.
EXCLUSIVE: Newport guests criticise handling of refunds after restaurant closure
4
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games
Mother-and-daughter team Chivaune Harmon and Brenda Ritchie will launch Rise & Dine on Bank Street, Lochgelly
New family-run cafe to offer breakfast for early risers in Lochgelly
The episode featured a kiss between Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and a mysterious bounty hunter played by Jonathan Groff. Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studio
Doctor Who episode featuring kiss between Fife-raised Ncuti Gatwa and another man cleared by…
Connor Gourlay
Serial sex offender from Fife illegally used social media to ask for pictures of…
Car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.
Police say three fires in three weeks on same Glenrothes road were all deliberate
Lidl and B&M off Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Staff member, 57, assaulted by youths at Cowdenbeath Lidl
3
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
'Benidorm' battle on horizon over £35m Fife loch holiday development bid
7
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Fife jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding

Conversation