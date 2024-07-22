Cost of using EV chargers in Fife set to rise

The cost of using electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Fife is set to increase.

Drivers in Fife will start paying more to top up their electric cars from the beginning of next month.

From August 1, the electricity tariff at council-operated charging hubs will rise by as much as 45p/kWh.

However, a £1.60 connection fee for all charging sessions is being removed.

New Fife EV charging tariffs

The current electricity tariff is 15p/kWh at all stations.

The new tariffs are:

Trickle charger (7kW): 40p/kWh

Fast charger (22kW): 40p/kWh

Rapid charger (50kW): 60p/kWh

The local authority is also introducing a 70-minute maximum stay at all council-operated rapid chargers.

This allows for a 60-minute charging period and a 10-minute grace period.

A £10 overstay free will apply after this time.

Price rise to ‘self-sustaining’ charging network

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: “These tariff changes will help to establish an EV charging network in Fife that is self-sustaining.

“As we look to increase the number of public EV charging points in Fife over the coming years, it is important that we build a network that is sustainable and affordable for all Fifers.”

It comes as a new EV charging hub which can power cars for 60 miles in just three minutes opened in Dundee.