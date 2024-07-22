Man, 48, charged after police raid Dundee business in ‘attempted murder’ probe

A man has been charged after police raided a Dundee business as part of an investigation into an alleged attempted murder.

Officers descended on Strathmartine Road on Friday morning, near the junction with North Street.

The Courier understands police were in the area as they attempted to gather potential evidence as part of their probe into the alleged attempted murder of a man on the street on July 9.

Locals said a shutter on an empty shop was cut open by officers as they tried to get into the premises on Friday.

A man was later seen pinned to the ground as officers arrested him.

Man arrested during police search over Dundee ‘attempted murder’

He has since been charged, but police have not confirmed the nature of any allegations against him.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.30am on Friday, officers attended at a property on Strathmartine Road in Dundee and actioned a search warrant.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”

Marley Williams, 24, has already appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of 38-year-old James Cooper on Strathmartine Road in the early hours of July 9.

It is alleged Williams assaulted Mr Cooper by pursuing him with knives or similar bladed articles.

Prosecutors claim that “having failed to catch him”, Williams pursued him with a vehicle and struck him, causing Mr Cooper to fall to the ground.

Williams, of Helmsdale Place, is accused of driving over him repeatedly and endangering his life as a result.

His actions were allegedly an attempt to murder Mr Cooper.