Dundee

Man, 48, charged after police raid Dundee business in ‘attempted murder’ probe

Officers cut open the shutter of a shop on Strathmartine Road.

By James Simpson
Police arresting the man on Strathmartine Road. Image: Supplied
Police arresting the man on Strathmartine Road. Image: Supplied

A man has been charged after police raided a Dundee business as part of an investigation into an alleged attempted murder.

Officers descended on Strathmartine Road on Friday morning, near the junction with North Street.

The Courier understands police were in the area as they attempted to gather potential evidence as part of their probe into the alleged attempted murder of a man on the street on July 9.

Locals said a shutter on an empty shop was cut open by officers as they tried to get into the premises on Friday.

A man was later seen pinned to the ground as officers arrested him.

Man arrested during police search over Dundee ‘attempted murder’

He has since been charged, but police have not confirmed the nature of any allegations against him.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.30am on Friday, officers attended at a property on Strathmartine Road in Dundee and actioned a search warrant.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”

Marley Williams, 24, has already appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of 38-year-old James Cooper on Strathmartine Road in the early hours of July 9.

Forensics police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder on Strathmartine Road earlier this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is alleged Williams assaulted Mr Cooper by pursuing him with knives or similar bladed articles.

Prosecutors claim that “having failed to catch him”, Williams pursued him with a vehicle and struck him, causing Mr Cooper to fall to the ground.

Williams, of Helmsdale Place, is accused of driving over him repeatedly and endangering his life as a result.

His actions were allegedly an attempt to murder Mr Cooper.

John McPhee and Alan Rachwal
Eilish McColgan.
Adamson Court in Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Connor Gourlay
Aleksandra Osiewicz
The crazy golf at Castle green.
23
Smoke belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court.
Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
7
Elders Court, Dundee.
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh.
