Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim

Marley Williams appeared in private at the city's sheriff court and was remanded in custody.

By Ciaran Shanks
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Police on Strathmartine Road earlier this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody over claims he ran over someone with a car in a murder bid.

Marley Williams allegedly pursued the 38-year-old man with knives, before driving over him in the Hilltown area of Dundee on July 9.

The man remains in Ninewells Hospital and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Prosecutors allege Williams assaulted James Cooper by pursuing him with knives or similar bladed articles.

It is alleged that “having failed to catch him”, Williams pursued him with a vehicle and struck him, causing Mr Cooper to fall to the ground.

Williams, of Helmsdale Place, is accused of driving over him repeatedly and endangered his life as a result.

His actions were allegedly an attempt to murder Mr Cooper.

Police cordoned off part of Strathmartine Road, Dundee
Police cordoned off part of Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Williams faces separate allegations of driving dangerously and without insurance on the same date.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations on petition.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland committed Williams for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Police on Strathmartine Road, Dundee
Officers on Strathmartine Road, Dundee earlier this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Earlier in the week, officers guarded a house in the Kirkton area in connection with the probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience during our investigations.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing, however I want to reassure the public there is no wider risk.”

