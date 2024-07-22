LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner test than people realise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner test than people realise

The Dark Blues head to Glebe Park for two Premier Sports Cup clashes this week.

Brechin City's Glebe Park
Dundee will play two 'home' matches at Brechin City's Glebe Park this week. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It’ll be a strange sight seeing Dundee in action at Brechin’s Glebe Park but with Brechin City nowhere to be seen!

It’ll be odd all-round for the Dark Blues playing a ‘home’ game up in Angus.

It’s not ideal, let’s face it.

Again the spotlight is on Dundee’s failure to maintain their pitch last season when things had moved on from that chaos.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee-Rangers match twice last season. Image: SNS.

But at least it is only League Cup group stage fixtures affected and things should be ready in time for the league campaign.

And if you have to take time to get things ready properly then so be it.

It’s just not ideal.

Annan test

How much it’ll affect the Dark Blues in the games, I don’t know.

Again, it is still pre-season effectively so Glebe Park won’t be an unfamiliar venue at this time of year.

I do, though, expect these two games to be harder than many expect.

Paul McGowan
Paul McGowan could line up against his old side for Annan Athletic on Tuesday. Image: SNS

Annan are top of the group for a reason and look to have signed well in the summer.

They took Arbroath apart on Saturday, getting a better result than Dundee did, and played some good stuff in the process so they will be no mugs.

There is also the added spice of seeing Paul McGowan in action against his old side.

It’s a shame he won’t get a return to Dens Park but I’m sure the Dundee fans who travel up to Brechin will give him a warm welcome.

It’s a big week for Dundee – progress in the cup is the perfect way to start the campaign.

