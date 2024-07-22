LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner test than people realise

It’ll be a strange sight seeing Dundee in action at Brechin’s Glebe Park but with Brechin City nowhere to be seen!

It’ll be odd all-round for the Dark Blues playing a ‘home’ game up in Angus.

It’s not ideal, let’s face it.

Again the spotlight is on Dundee’s failure to maintain their pitch last season when things had moved on from that chaos.

But at least it is only League Cup group stage fixtures affected and things should be ready in time for the league campaign.

And if you have to take time to get things ready properly then so be it.

It’s just not ideal.

Annan test

How much it’ll affect the Dark Blues in the games, I don’t know.

Again, it is still pre-season effectively so Glebe Park won’t be an unfamiliar venue at this time of year.

I do, though, expect these two games to be harder than many expect.

Annan are top of the group for a reason and look to have signed well in the summer.

They took Arbroath apart on Saturday, getting a better result than Dundee did, and played some good stuff in the process so they will be no mugs.

There is also the added spice of seeing Paul McGowan in action against his old side.

It’s a shame he won’t get a return to Dens Park but I’m sure the Dundee fans who travel up to Brechin will give him a warm welcome.

It’s a big week for Dundee – progress in the cup is the perfect way to start the campaign.