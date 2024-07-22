Perth nursery branded weak with lack of ‘exciting’ play opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth nursery branded weak with lack of ‘exciting’ play opportunities

A report claims staff used "unsuitable tones and language inappropriate" for the children.

By Chloe Burrell
Corner House Nursery in Perth.
Corner House Nursery has been branded 'weak' by inspectors. Image: Google Street View

A Perth nursery has been branded ‘weak’ for its quality of care and staffing after a recent inspection.

The Care Inspectorate visited Corner House Nursery on Strathview Terrace, run by Thrive Childcare and Education.

Concerns were raised about the level of support given to children at the nursery, parents’ involvement in their child’s care, “exciting” play opportunities and a high turnover of staff.

A report said that interactions between the staff and children were often “neutral or poor” due to staff being too busy dealing with other tasks.

The report from last month’s inspection also detailed that staff used “unsuitable tones and language inappropriate” for children’s age and understanding.

‘Poor’ interaction between staff and children at Perth nursery

Some children received no interaction at all from staff.

Most parents disagreed or strongly disagreed that they were fully involved in their child’s care, including developing their personal plan.

Comments from parents included: “We haven’t seen this or been asked to do a review
at all” and “Feel communication is lacking. Haven’t ever seen a personal plan in the last year.”

Lack of ‘exciting’ play opportunities leading to disputes

The report highlighted that children in the 0-3 age group were engaged in a variety of play experiences and had regular access to the outdoor area.

However, inspectors said there were “missed opportunities” to build on children’s interests in the 3-5 age group due to a lack of resources.

For example, water, sand and paint was not replenished in the outdoor area and only one helmet was available for children to use the trikes.

Children in this age group not experiencing “exciting play opportunities” led to them becoming involved in disputes and showing a lack of engagement.

Despite this, on the second day of the inspection, children were seen to enjoy small group story times and singing.

High turnover of staff at Corner House Nursery

Inspectors noted that since their last visit, there had been “significant changes” to the workforce at the nursery.

The firm had found the recruitment and retention of staff “difficult,” which led to the use of regular supply staff and a very high turnover.

This has meant an impact on consistency and continuity of care.

One parent shared “Staff changes so regularly it is hard to have a relationship with them”.

Other issues in this area were:

  • Lack of permanent and skilled staff
  • Staff feeling “stretched and unable to meet children’s needs”
  • Staff decision-making leading to “missed opportunities”

Inspectors have said that by August 29, the care provider must ensure that:

  • All children receive nurturing care and support that is right for them and which meets their needs
  • Children are making progress in their learning and development by providing high quality play experiences

Thrive Childcare and Education have been approached for comment.

