Perth nursery branded weak with lack of ‘exciting’ play opportunities

A Perth nursery has been branded ‘weak’ for its quality of care and staffing after a recent inspection.

The Care Inspectorate visited Corner House Nursery on Strathview Terrace, run by Thrive Childcare and Education.

Concerns were raised about the level of support given to children at the nursery, parents’ involvement in their child’s care, “exciting” play opportunities and a high turnover of staff.

A report said that interactions between the staff and children were often “neutral or poor” due to staff being too busy dealing with other tasks.

The report from last month’s inspection also detailed that staff used “unsuitable tones and language inappropriate” for children’s age and understanding.

‘Poor’ interaction between staff and children at Perth nursery

Some children received no interaction at all from staff.

Most parents disagreed or strongly disagreed that they were fully involved in their child’s care, including developing their personal plan.

Comments from parents included: “We haven’t seen this or been asked to do a review

at all” and “Feel communication is lacking. Haven’t ever seen a personal plan in the last year.”

Lack of ‘exciting’ play opportunities leading to disputes

The report highlighted that children in the 0-3 age group were engaged in a variety of play experiences and had regular access to the outdoor area.

However, inspectors said there were “missed opportunities” to build on children’s interests in the 3-5 age group due to a lack of resources.

For example, water, sand and paint was not replenished in the outdoor area and only one helmet was available for children to use the trikes.

Children in this age group not experiencing “exciting play opportunities” led to them becoming involved in disputes and showing a lack of engagement.

Despite this, on the second day of the inspection, children were seen to enjoy small group story times and singing.

High turnover of staff at Corner House Nursery

Inspectors noted that since their last visit, there had been “significant changes” to the workforce at the nursery.

The firm had found the recruitment and retention of staff “difficult,” which led to the use of regular supply staff and a very high turnover.

This has meant an impact on consistency and continuity of care.

One parent shared “Staff changes so regularly it is hard to have a relationship with them”.

Other issues in this area were:

Lack of permanent and skilled staff

Staff feeling “stretched and unable to meet children’s needs”

Staff decision-making leading to “missed opportunities”

Inspectors have said that by August 29, the care provider must ensure that:

All children receive nurturing care and support that is right for them and which meets their needs

Children are making progress in their learning and development by providing high quality play experiences

Thrive Childcare and Education have been approached for comment.